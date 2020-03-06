WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University health and science faculty offered tips on staying healthy amid the global coronavirus outbreak during a panel discussion Wednesday night.
"Wash your hands like you're about to put in your contacts and you just went out for crabs," Scott McClure, an assistant professor of public health at the university, told about 80 students and members of the public in SU's Hester Auditorium.
Other tips: avoid touching your face; cough or sneeze into your elbow, and consider getting the flu vaccine.
He also suggested stocking up on a two-week supply of food and water. For those who use prescription medications, he said it's a good idea to have a little extra on hand.
"Not because it's going to be the 'Walking Dead,' but maybe if you don't want to go out," McClure said. "Maybe other people who aren't hearing this nice, calming message are going and cleaning [out] store shelves. Don't be one of them."
He added that it's wise for families to have a plan in place should a loved one become sick.
Virginia had no confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday. Twelve deaths have been confirmed in the United States — 11 in Washington state and one in California. There are currently more than 150 confirmed cases in the U.S.
According to McClure, more people likely have the coronavirus than is currently known. Cases that have been confirmed are mostly patients who have been tested in hospitals, he said. More people will be diagnosed once testing becomes more prevalent, he added.
"That doesn't necessarily mean it's spreading out of control," McClure said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 — a coronavirus strain not previously identified in humans — range from the common cold to more severe respiratory diseases.
The current mortality rate is 3.4% for those who are known to be infected. By comparison, the flu mortality rate is 0.06%.
The coronavirus mortality rate will likely go down as more people, especially those who don't get really sick, are diagnosed. Public health officials won't have a solid mortality rate for COVID-19 for about two years, McClure said.
Michael Zimmermann, an assistant professor in biology and environmental studies at SU, said the coronavirus mortality rate is probably closer to 1.4% to 2%.
About 80% of those who have died from the coronavirus are older than 60, Zimmermann added.
The coronavirus has killed more than 3,300 people around the world, with a majority of the deaths in China. There are now almost 97,000 known cases in over 80 countries and territories.
Even though more people have died from the flu than the coronavirus this year, the media is focused on every coronavirus death, McClure said.
"To say it's not necessarily as bad as the flu isn't to say it doesn't matter," he said.
(7) comments
Isnt it sweet how our leftists are belching insignificant stats. 36 times worse...than what? SOmething that is .06 mortality? BW ha ah ah ah. Just love the left demonstrating THEY are the ones who are instigating it. OPEN BORDERS done you wrong, leftist.s ANd we arent ever gonna let you forget it.
Just look at that picture..It could be called DEMOCRAT ORGANISATIONAL SEMINAR TO GET TRUMP. What a joke. A fraction of the deaths of annual Flu...and they are doing everything to get Trump. Priceless
You are an idiot.
thats hurtful and I need some affirming. Im gonna pull my hair out and put high heels on if you dont.
Most of the deaths occur in people over the age of 60 (3.6% or over 36 times the number that die from flu). So far 21% of those over 80 die from the virus, which is 25 times the flu mortality rate. By age, over 60 happens to be where most of Trump's support comes from. So go ahead, keep believing its a hoax. The rest of us with common sense will be the here to clean up the mess and get this country back on track. Idiots.
Woke?
Listen to Pence's briefings and learn something, sleepy.
Based on your comment history, this is about as high as your intelligence seems to peak. Trump isn't even mentioned you idiot.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.