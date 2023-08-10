WINCHESTER — The 2022 Shenandoah University football season was one that the Hornets won’t soon forget, not after matching a program record for wins and doing better in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference than it ever has before.
The challenge now is following up on that success without the services of an unforgettable group of leaders.
Sixteen graduate students and seniors have departed from the Hornets, who held their first practice on Thursday at Shentel Stadium. They went 8-2 overall (matching the 2003 team record for most wins) and 5-2 in the ODAC last year. That was the most conference wins for SU since it joined the ODAC in 2012, and it helped them finish in third place in the eight-team league. The Hornets had never finished higher than fourth.
The skills of departed players like nose guard Mason Caldwell, who is now an assistant coach at Handley High School, and linebacker Ben Burgan (both All-Americans) and running back Rashadeen Byrd, Jr., wide receiver Ethan Bigbee and defensive end Jordan Rice (all All-ODAC selections) played a big role in that success, but their approach to the game was just as important.
“Those guys had played so much football for us and been through so much on and off the field, so that leadership was a huge deal,” said 11th-year head coach Scott Yoder in an interview last week. “I don’t think there’s another Mason Caldwell right now, that type of leader in the program. We’ve got two captains coming back [in junior quarterback Steven Hugney and senior right tackle David Munoz], but [the leadership situation] changes every year.
“I like where we are right now, but I think the biggest question mark is who kind of fills those roles that aren’t necessarily played out on the field as far as production, but more leadership in the locker room, leadership in the weight room. We were pretty strong in that department. Can we get back to that?”
The group of departed players also featured consistent starters Bryar Wheeler (wide receiver), defensive lineman Jaden Rogers and linebacker David Agyei.
“[Last year’s grad students and seniors] set the standard for us,” said senior All-American cornerback Keyshawn Wilder, one of eight returning All-ODAC players for the Hornets, after Thursday’s practice. “They set the standard for me. They taught me how to lead my team. I’m just piggybacking off the work that they left for me. I want to do it for them.”
Munoz thinks SU was left with a strong core of leadership, and he wants as many people as possible to play a role in keeping the Hornets at a high level.
“I want leadership from everybody,” Munoz said. “Not just the captains, not just the seniors. I want the juniors, I want the sophomores, I want the freshmen to be leaders. If they’re leaders, they’re going to do the right thing, no matter where they are, on the field, off the field.”
Wilder says SU has a team full of people looking to keep the program growing because of the bonds they’ve established with each other over the years.
“It’s just like a big family,” Wilder said. “We’re just building and creating our own thing now.”
As far as talent, SU still has plenty of it, including every member of its starting offensive line and secondary. Hugney has started since he was a freshman and was a Third Team All-ODAC selection last year after completing 168 of 313 passes for 2,147 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions and running for 265 yards and four TDs.
“It’s hard to sit before a season and try to count wins,” said Yoder, who emphasized that no one who started last year is guaranteed to start this year. “The way I look at this right now, with what we have back offensively, we should be a little bit better than we were last year. You can look on paper and say probably defensively we might not be as strong because we’ve lost so many guys in the front seven. But we’ve got some guys that have played some football and I don’t think we’ll be as thin as people might think we are.
“If you can take the offensive improvement and maximize that, and take the defensive positional changes and new names, and minimize what could be a dropoff there, I think you have a chance to be pretty good. We’re going to be a little bit different both offensively and defensively, and that’s OK.”
Yoder said he’s never felt better about the Hornets’ offensive line. Munoz and senior right guard Dominic Gulli each earned Second Team All-ODAC honors last year. The rest of the line includes senior Noah Temme, junior left guard Rusty Forbes and sophomore left tackle Andy Anderson. They helped SU average 28.6 points and 405.7 yards per game last year, an improvement of 4.0 ppg and 48.8 ypg from 2021.
SU will have to make do without Second Team All-ODAC tight end Carter Runyon. The junior is now at NCAA Division I Towson University.
Hugney is actually the only one of SU’s top four leaders in rushing yards last year who is still on the team. Yoder said the Hornets are looking at sophomore Aidan Metzger (5-11, 180, 8 carries, 22 yards), junior Aidan Maxwell (5-9, 190, 11 carries, 83 yards) — who Yoder noted has a particularly physical running style — and junior Keshawn Toran (5-8, 180) at running back. Toran ran for 66 yards on 21 carries in four games in 2021 but broke his leg against Hampden-Sydney and did not play last year.
The Hornets’ top returning receivers are senior Andre Jackson, junior Jaden Roberts and graduate student Caleb Reedy, who was limited to four games because of injuries last year.
SU’s defense allowed only 15.3 points (second in the ODAC) and 306 yards (third) per game in 2022. The Hornets’ front seven had a lot to do with that, and five starters are gone from that group. SU does bring back senior defensive end Ethan Brown (Second Team All-ODAC) and sophomore linebacker Matt Conroy (Third Team All-ODAC).
Yoder spent 12 years as an assistant coach at Hobart before he arrived at SU, and he calls this year’s secondary the most talented and experienced he’s been around. Wilder and Sean Perry are returning cornerbacks. Third Team All-ODAC pick Quante Redd (59 tackles) and Ahvyon Boothe, the two safeties, round out the quartet of senior starters from last year’s secondary.
On special teams, SU brings back Second Team All-ODAC kicker Scott Martin, junior punter Joshua Kirby and senior Jacob Pavkov, who handled most of the kickoffs.
The Hornets will play six of their 10 games at home this year. SU will have three straight home non-conference games to begin the season (Sept. 2 against Methodist is the opener) before opening ODAC play on Sept. 30 at Ferrum.
The Hornets are looking forward to a big season because of how much faith they have in themselves from going 15-5 the past two seasons.
“Anything you do, when you work hard and you see the results, you’re going to have the confidence,” Wilder said. “If you make sure you’re doing everything you’re supposed to do, when game time comes, there’s nothing but confidence, no matter the opponent.”
Munoz said the Hornets aren’t putting limits on themselves.
“We were 7-3 and then 8-2, and the coaches are preaching that 10-0 is the goal,” Munoz said. “If we’re steady on the incline, we can reach our goals. The guys coming back, they know that.”
