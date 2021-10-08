The Shenandoah University football team has a chance to start 4-1 for the first time since 2017 today when it plays a team that ranks last in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in total offense and total defense and scoring offense and scoring defense.
Guilford (1-2, 0-2 ODAC) appears to be more of a threat than the statistics indicate, though. The Quakers host the Hornets (3-1, 1-1), who are coming off a 34-27 comeback win over Bridgewater last week, at noon at Armfield Athletic Center.
Guilford — which has seen two games postponed due to COVID protocols, including one last week — were hammered 63-7 by ODAC foe Washington & Lee on Sept. 18. The Quakers gave up 671 yards while gaining just 148.
But a week later, Guilford had an excellent chance to beat the Hampden-Sydney team that defeated SU 28-7 on Sept. 18 despite being outgained 457-317. The Quakers led 20-6 at the half and led 27-21 before the Tigers connected on a 52-yard touchdown pass and kicked the extra point with 1:53 left for a 28-27 win.
“They should’ve beat Sydney,” said SU coach Scott Yoder on Wednesday. “They could easily sit there and say we had ‘em and let one get away there.
“We all know, especially when you go on the road at Guilford, you’re going to have to play well. They’re going to be athletic. We’re going to have to make sure we have a great week of prep. If we don’t play really good, solid football for 60 minutes, we’re going to have a dogfight on our hands.”
SU hasn’t played Guilford since 2019, when the Hornets went to Greensboro, N.C., and won 26-7. The Quakers have since changed head coaches are now led by Brad Davis, who enters his second year as head coach after previously serving 12 as an assistant coach.
Under Davis, Yoder said Guilford is using a lot of different looks on defense.
The Quakers are led by junior middle linebacker Tyrese Pettaway (16 tackles, 3.5 for loss) and sophomore free safety Jaden James (four interceptions).
“They will get you in a bad position because you’re not sure what you’re going to get [with scheme],” Yoder said. “That’s not true of most ODAC teams. Certainly people are multiple, but you kind of know going into a game, ‘Here’s what we’re expecting, even if there’s some tweaks.’ I’m not really sure how they’re going to line up.
“They’ve got a couple of linebackers that run really well, they’ve got some corners that are experienced that will get up in your face and will eliminate receivers.”
Shenandoah’s offense features quarterback Steven Hugney, who played an entire game for the first time against Bridgewater and completed 19 of 32 passed for 288 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Running back Rashadeen Byrd Jr. has 84 carries for 337 yards and four TDs.
Brant Butler has 22 catches for 389 yards and three TDs and was named the ODAC Offensive Player of the Week and Washington Metro College Player of the Week after catching eight passes for 177 yards and two TDs, including the game-winner with 27 seconds left. Ethan Bigbee has 20 catches for 332 yards and four TDs.
“We’ve got to separate in the pass game,” Yoder said. “In the run game, we’ve got to keep our eyes up and focus on our fundamentals, because [the Guilford players] might not be where we think they should be.”
Bailey Baker appears to have emerged as the Quakers quarterback. He took over in the second half against Washington & Lee and played the entire game against Hampden-Sydney, completing 22 of 46 passes for 258 yards, two TDs and three interceptions. Tre Alexander has 11 catches for 154 yards and four TDs and running back Paulie Mennegay has 24 carries for 97 yards and a TD.
SU’s defense features tackle Mason Caldwell (20 tackles, two sacks), linebacker Ben Burgan (45 tackles) and defensive backs Quante Redd (16 tackles, three interceptions) and Keyshawn Wilder (three interceptions).
“We can’t give them two or three scores [to start the game] and let them get settled in,” said Yoder, whose Hornets gave up four scores (three touchdowns and a field goal) on Bridgewater’s first four possessions on Saturday.
