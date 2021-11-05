WINCHESTER — With last week’s 45-14 loss to Randolph-Macon, any chance that the Shenandoah University football team had of earning a share of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference title ended.
There’s still plenty to play for the last two weeks. A victory today against non-conference foe Apprentice School at Shentel Stadium (1 p.m. kickoff) would give the Hornets (5-3) their fourth winning season in six years.
“Apprentice gives us an opportunity to get to win No. 6 and set ourselves up for an even bigger season if we can get win No. 7 (against Washington & Lee in the home finale),” said SU head coach Scott Yoder, who has never won more than six games in a year. “We just want to send the seniors out the right way. They’ve done a great job. They’re high-character guys.
“We’ve got a great chemistry on our team and we want those guys to experience those great feelings on Saturday a few more times.”
A win would also put Yoder, now in his ninth year as head coach, alone atop the all-time wins list at SU, which restarted its football program in 2000 after being dormant since 1967. Yoder (41-42) is tied with Paul Barnes, who went 41-70 from 2002-12.
Yoder said he’s definitely looking for a higher level of execution than last week. The Yellow Jackets outgained SU 473-172 and possessed the ball for 43 minutes and 44 seconds.
“I think the disappointing thing about last week is that we knew we were going to play a really good opponent and we had to have our collective best, and we certainly did not,” Yoder said. “We struggled to move the football and put plays together. Defensively, we couldn’t get off the field.
“I think we are who we are with two weeks left. I think our guys know and embrace that we’re a much better Shenandoah football team than we showed on Saturday. We’ve got two opportunities to showcase that, and we’re excited for these last two challenges. Not one particular thing jumps out. It was just a collection of lack of execution in areas that when you play a really good football team, you can’t get away with that.”
Included in Apprentice’s 2-6 record is one forfeit win over Guilford. The Builders of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association have played every other ODAC team and lost, but they’ve been competitive. Apprentice fell 30-28 to Ferrum, was down 14-10 to Washington & Lee until there was 3:34 left in the third quarter in a 42-13 contest, led Bridgewater 7-3 at the half in a 27-7 loss, and led 14-10 at the half last week against Hampden-Sydney in a 38-21 defeat.
“Our guys know that it’s going to be a dogfight,” Yoder said.
Yoder said Apprentice emphasizes time of possession and likes to run the ball, even though it averages only 81 yards per game on the ground. The Builders have used two quarterbacks this season. Grant Swanger (19 of 32 for 234 yards and three interceptions last week) was the only one to play against H-SC, but Mason Tatum is listed first on the team’s depth chart. Two weeks ago against R-MC, Swanger was 7 of 17 for 90 yards with an interception and Tatum was 6 of 13 for 32 yards and a pickoff.
The Builders (269.5 yards per game, 16.7 points per game) spread out rushing attempts, but freshman tailback Gabe Tejada stood out with 83 total yards last week on nine carries for 32 yards and five catches for 51 yards.
“If we run to the football and tackle and play aggressively, we’re going to be fine on defense,” Yoder said. “If we’re unsure of ourselves or we miss tackles, if we misalign, we’re going to make it a longer day for us. The key is stopping the run and not give up big plays.”
SU’s defense is led by linebacker Ben Burgan (104 tackles, 8.5 for loss), defensive lineman Mason Caldwell (44 tackles, 10.5 for loss, three sacks) and free safety Quante Redd (31 tackles, four interceptions).
A Hornets offense led by quarterback Steven Hugney (98 of 183, 1,170 yards, nine TDs, 11 interceptions), running back Rashadeen Byrd Jr. (151 carries, 679 yards, nine TDs) and wide receiver Brant Butler (43 catches, 765 yards, five TDs) will take on a mutiple defense giving up 39.4 points and 345.4 yards per game.
