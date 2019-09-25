WINCHESTER — Without the benefit of a second non-conference game before kicking off Old Dominion Athletic Conference play last weekend, Shenandoah University’s football team was still very much trying to figure out its identity when it hosted Bridgewater College on Saturday.
The inconsistencies on both sides of the ball in SU’s 35-17 loss showed as much.
Shenandoah’s offense, while outgaining Bridgewater 441-424, failed to score on its first six trips into plus territory against the Eagles last weekend, and a Shenandoah defense vowing to improve after last season’s performance continued to struggle with missed tackles and big plays.
“There were some really bright spots and there were obviously some glaring deficiencies,” Hornets head coach Scott Yoder said on Wednesday of what his team learned following its second game of the season. “The thing that jumps out is just missed opportunities, which I think you can go back to inconsistent play, especially on the offense. You look at the stats and we were able to move the football against a good defense. We weren’t able to score. We weren’t able, in the critical situations, to get a first down, to punch one in when we needed to. We had plenty of opportunities. It felt like the whole first half was 14-nothing and we got set up with some good field position at times but we’ve got to be more consistent across the board.
“Defensively we didn’t tackle well enough. We didn't run to the ball well enough at times. I think there’s a lot of things that stood out but I think there’s also some things that we did well that if we can fix and get a little bit better in some of the other areas, I think they’re gonna serve us well throughout the season.”
Though Yoder didn’t single out Shenandoah’s quarterback play — breakdowns at one position or another, dropped passes and missed assignments all helped derail promising Shenandoah drives against BC —he noted again on Wednesday the need for more consistently good play from both Ben Agostino and Ben Rhodenizer in what is a quarterback-centric SU offense.
Yoder added that Shenandoah’s quarterback plan this week remains the same as it was last week: Agostino, who quarterbacked eight of Shenandoah’s 11 possessions and had double the pass attempts, will start this weekend at Guilford, with Rhodenizer expected to see action.
“The message to both Rhodey and Agostino is, ‘You want the keys to the car full time, play at a high level more consistently,’ because they both can do it, it’s just not always consistent,” Yoder said. “And I think they’re probably thinking ‘Well, if I got more consistent opportunity, I'd play more consistently,’ and we’re saying, ‘You want more consistent opportunity, play more consistently in the opportunity you get.’ But they’re young men, they understand what the situation is. We’ve been clear with them and we'll continue to use both.
“The biggest part of the inconsistency in the quarterback play is, I think, this is my opinion, that they feel like ‘When I'm in, I need to make a play because I’m not gonna get 87 plays,’” Yoder added. “… Just play within yourself, make the play that’s there in our offense. That’s what generates first downs and chances to make more big plays. That’s the message, is you don't have to be so ‘Oh my goodness, I need to make a great play,’ because that’s actually hurting us.”
The offense hardly shoulders all of the blame for last week’s thumping in Shenandoah’s ODAC opener.
The Hornets gave up back-to-back long touchdown drives to start the game, surrendered 203 yards rushing — and 5.6 yards per carry — to a balanced Bridgewater offense, allowed the Eagles to convert 6 of 11 third downs (and their lone fourth-down attempt) and didn’t record a sack.
Shenandoah (1-1), the ODAC’s leader in takeaways since 2015, also failed to force a turnover after notching five takeaways in their season-opening win against North Carolina Wesleyan.
“The psychological part is probably what I'm most disappointed with,” SU defensive coordinator Brock McCullough said. “It’s a big game, it’s a home game against our rival and we came out defensively and didn’t do what we needed to do. The big challenge this week is how do you respond to getting your lunch money taken? Those guys came into our house and gave it to us. We’ve got to defensively make sure we’re psychologically in a better place than we were last Saturday at 7.
“The big thing we’ve got to become defensively is, the turnovers, they happen, but when they don’t happen we’ve got to find a way to stop people,” McCullough added. “We’ve been a high-turnover deal here for the last couple years but we’ve got to find a way to make people earn plays. This week it was not a good call here or there by me as a coach, but then just making sure we’re all doing our jobs — doing your job, stay in your gap, staying deep if you need to.”
MORE MISSED TACKLES: Improved tackling took center stage in the defense’s offseason and preseason preparation — Shenandoah brought back former player Jake Shaffer as the team’s first-ever tackling coordinator and took a more analytical approach to tackling technique — which is why Saturday’s struggles were so disappointing for Hornets players and coaches.
McCullough, who noted that many times missed tackles can be traced back to not getting enough defenders around an opposing offense’s good players, said SU’s coaches counted 15 missed tackles on Bridgewater running back Demetreus Jalepes alone in last weekend’s loss.
Jalepes carried just 13 times but rushed for 125 yards and scored on a 43-yard touchdown run on the Eagles’ first possession, which was the second of 21 plays of 10 yards or more for Bridgewater in the game. Shenandoah allowed seven such plays on the Eagles’ first 13 offensive snaps.
McCullough said some poor play-calling on his part was to blame for some of those big plays — he noted that he got too aggressive calling a zero blitz (heavy pressure with no deep help) on the third-and-2 play that ended with Jalepes’ TD run — but Jalepes was also stepping out of leg tackles for most of the night.
“Getting back to the fundamentals,” McCullough said of his defense’s approach to tackling ahead of this weekend’s game at Guilford. “I think we spent a lot of time last week just really focusing on all the stuff and tendencies that [Bridgewater] had, but at the end of the day you’ve got to get off blocks and tackle, so we’re doing a lot more open-field tackling throughout the week. Guilford presents a different set of challenges because they’re just extremely athletic on the edge with a quarterback that can make you miss, too.”
UNFRIENDLY CONFINES: Shenandoah will try to avoid its first 0-2 start in ODAC play since 2015 this week and must do so at a venue in which it hasn’t had much success.
The Hornets have never beaten Guilford at Armfield Athletic Center in Greensboro, N.C., in three lifetime road meetings with the Quakers. Shenandoah has lost those games 45-20 (in 2017), 55-38 (in 2015) and 56-29 (in 2013).
The home team has won the last six games in the series, which started when SU joined the ODAC in 2012.
“If I could, I would fly to Charlotte and bus north. But I can’t do that,” Yoder said. “Because for some reason, we have not found the formula to go to Greensboro and play well. That's on us. I mean that’s the big thing this week is Guilford is a good opponent. It’s an ODAC game, it’s a big game, it’s their first home game, it’s their homecoming game, but this is about us because for some reason we go down there playing really well and we lay an egg.
"And we’ve gone down there when they’ve been really good and we’ve been the underdog and we’ve had our heads handed to us. It doesn't matter what the atmosphere is, the environment, we’ve got to challenge ourselves and our guys, and we have — and our staff — to let’s be as prepared as we can be and let’s be as ready to play as we can be because we’ve got to find a way down there. We’ve got to find a way.”
