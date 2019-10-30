WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University defensive coordinator Brock McCullough spoke definitively during the preseason when he said that the Hornets would be vastly improved on defense in 2019. Through seven games, SU has made good on that statement.
None of the numbers are earth-shattering — SU ranks in the middle of the pack in the ODAC in most major statistical categories — but they do show marked improvement from a defense that was among the most generous in all of Division III in 2018.
“Starting from the preseason, we missed that one game (the since-rescheduled season opener against Methodist), so we were trying to find ourselves as we were going,” Hornets junior defensive end/linebacker Nigel Duberry said on Wednesday. “Every game we’ve gotten better, stats, running yards against us have been down each game, significantly. As of right now, I feel like we’re playing at a high level, as [defensive line coach/run-game coordinator Kalvin Oliver and coach Brock wanted us to do. Be elite, that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Heading into this weekend’s game at Ferrum, Shenandoah (4-3, 3-3 ODAC) ranks fourth in the conference in scoring defense (24 points allowed per game), fifth in total defense (394.3 yards per game) and pass defense (233.0) and seventh in rush defense (161.3).
While far from being the standard in the ODAC this season, Shenandoah is a much stouter unit than it was a year ago. The 2018 Hornets, by comparison, allowed an average of 37.8 points and 493.3 yards in 10 games, meaning SU is giving up two fewer touchdowns per game and nearly 100 yards less than what it did a year ago.
“The stats are important. Obviously there’s been an improvement, you can tell that,” head coach Scott Yoder said. “What my eyes tell me is that we’re just playing extremely hard and we’re not missing a ton of tackles. Are we gonna miss tackles? Sure, we play against good players and good teams. But when you play hard and the first guy doesn’t make the tackle all the time, there’s another guy right there to clean up the mess.
“If you watch us this year, we’re flying to the football, we’re creating enough havoc up front where we’re getting guys free and making some negative plays, but the biggest thing is how hard that they’re playing.”
Digging even deeper into the stat sheet, Shenandoah already has five more sacks (12) and eight more tackles for loss (49) than it did all of last season, and it’s on pace for its fifth straight season of 20 or more takeaways.
Opponents are having a little more success against SU in the red-zone but are getting there at nearly half the frequency. After allowing 51 red-zone trips last season, Shenandoah has allowed just 19 in 2019 and would finish the year at 27 at that pace.
The Hornets also have cut their opponents’ yards per carry down from 4.9 in 2018 to 4.5 this fall. That last number will be tested over the next two weeks against Ferrum — SU expects the Panthers to have All-American tailback Brian Mann back from a knee injury — and Washington and Lee, which features the nation’s fifth-best rushing offense.
Duberry said Shenandoah’s shift toward more pre-snap movement and stunts along the defensive line, which came two games into the season, has helped the Hornets clamp down on opposing running games.
“If we were to go base, our defensive line, we’re just like real sticky and we look, look, look,” said Duberry, one of three defensive linemen with at least seven tackles for losses this season. “But when we start to move around and play fast, because in my opinion we’re the fastest defensive line in the ODAC, so it’s like when we move around, they can’t catch up with us and we hit holes full speed, so it’s like we shut down the run with that really well.”
Experience and trust in each of SU’s defenders has been a boost for the defense this season, senior linebacker Bernie Hayes added. Saturday’s 41-31 loss to Emory & Henry showed how that experience can be beneficial to in-game adjustments, as SU was torched early by the Wasps’ passing game but held E&H to just 66 yards and three offensive points in the second half. Two of the Wasps’ touchdowns came from their defense and special teams.
“It especially comes from our coaches teaching us how to be mentally tough throughout the whole season,” Hayes said of SU’s ability to adjust defensively during a game. “That’s one thing, knowing that it’s gonna be bad, they’re gonna get plays because they also practice, too, so you’ve just got to realize at the end of the day there’s 60 minutes in the whole game. You’re gonna be able to fight the whole time.”
Quarterback Carousel
Yoder said on Wednesday that he anticipates freshman Chris Sonnenberg, who saw his first significant college action against Emory & Henry, to make his first career start at quarterback for the Hornets at Ferrum this weekend. Sonnenberg would be Shenandoah’s third different starting QB this season.
Yoder noted that sophomore Ben Rhodenizer, whom Sonnenberg replaced on the fourth offensive series last weekend, is battling a foot injury that has gotten steadily worse, adding that Rhodenizer did not practice on Tuesday and was seeing a doctor on Wednesday.
Sonnenberg and junior Ben Agostino, who has started five games this season, split practice reps 50-50 on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Yoder, but the head coach added that he expected Sonnenberg to be the starter.
“We feel like he can throw the ball well and makes good decisions,” Yoder said of Sonnenberg. “Right now he’s a freshman, he’s talented but he’s doing what he’s asked to do. Obviously it’s different if he’s in there as far as what we’re calling, but within the scope of the offense, he does what’s asked and he gave us a little spark on Saturday, so we’re going with him.”
Piecing it Together
Shenandoah’s offensive line is turning into its own set of moving parts as injuries have suddenly decimated the Hornets’ O-line.
Right guard Zach Hirmer missed last weekend’s game and Yoder said Wednesday he wasn’t sure if they’d get the junior back for Ferrum. Yoder said the same for senior center Michael Davidson, who suffered an injury against E&H and was in and out of the game. Sophomore left guard Zach Morris also went down with a leg injury against the Wasps and is listed as “out” on SU’s injury report for this weekend’s game.
Freshman Xavier Wright, who began the year as a tight end, started last week’s game at right guard, and Morris’ injury prompted Davidson’s shift to left guard and freshman Charles Frizzelle’s insertion at center for what Yoder said was his first “legit” game action. Another freshman, Evan Couch, saw playing time last week and could start this weekend.
Yoder said the offensive line is going to be made up of “moving pieces moving forward.”
“Actually the guys have been great about it,” he said. “They stepped in, they did their job. It’s not ideal at this stage but I mean everyone’s making the most of it. Guys are getting opportunities and we all just have to do our job. Obviously we’ve scaled back some of the things because of the group and what we’re doing. If we play at a high level and we play hard, we’ll be fine. We will. We’re not gonna use that as an excuse.”
