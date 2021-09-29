WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University football team can only wonder if its 28-7 loss to Hampden-Sydney on Sept. 18 might have turned out differently had it done better on fourth down and in the red zone.
SU was 0 for 4 on fourth downs — each of those plays started at midfield or in Tiger territory — and came up empty on three trips in the red zone.
Hornets head coach Scott Yoder said red zone performance was an emphasis during the bye week. The Hornets (2-1, 0-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) take on Bridgewater (2-2, 0-1) in the Hornets’ Homecoming game at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Shentel Stadium.
“We moved the ball really effectively 20 [yard line] to 20 against Sydney, but we weren’t able to punch it in key moments,” said Yoder, who also noted that SU had to settle for three red zone field goals the previous week against N.C. Wesleyan. “Coaching staff-wise, offensively, how can we give ourselves an advantage in the red zone with our personnel, our play-calling, our motions, whatever it might be, just to get our guys in a good situation?
“We’ve addressed those issues. Have we gotten better, we’re going to find out. But we’ve got to score. We’re not explosive enough on offense right now. We’re in the red zone, we’ve got to come away with points.”
The Hornets’ inability to pick up yards in short-yardage situations — mainly on the ground — no matter where they were on the field, was notable.
Rashadeen Byrd Jr. was stopped for no gain on runs up the middle on third-and-2 and fourth-and 2 from the H-SC 11 on SU’s first drive.
On SU’s third drive, Byrd was stopped for no gain on second-and-1 from the SU 15 and running back Gary Garlic was tackled for a two-yard loss on a reception on third down.
The Hornets’ fourth drive featured an incompletion on fourth-and-1 from the H-SC 44.
On the fifth drive, Keshawn Toran was tackled for a two-yard loss on second-and-3 from the SU 41, leading to a punt.
In the third quarter, with SU down 21-7, Toran was stopped for no gain on first-and-goal from the 2, Steven Hugney threw incomplete on second down, and a pass interference penalty eventually resulted in a missed 32-yard field goal.
In the fourth quarter, Toran lost three yards on third-and-goal from the Tiger 2, then Hugney threw incomplete on fourth down.
Finally, Garlic was stopped for a one-yard loss on fourth-and-1 on a run up the middle at the 50.
“In critical situations, the [opposing] defense is going to play a little bit differently,” Yoder said. “But our mindset is is not to say, ‘hey, they did something defensively.’ It’s ‘what can we control?’ We missed plays in critical situations. That’s not a big deal in an upfield situation, but when you’re knocking on the door and need points, and you miss a block and you miss a read or you don’t do your job as effectively as maybe you did before, that shows up in a huge way.
“The play that upfield is producing six, seven yards, when you get down in the red zone, the field condenses and the defense is going to take some more chances and be a little bit more aggressive. Those plays [upfield] aren’t going to get you as many yards [when you’re in the red zone]. We’re going to have to keep coming up with ways to put our guys in advantageous situations.”
Consistent defense
The Hornets only gave up seven points in the second half after a 21-point second quarter, but they still gave up 451 yards after giving 376 and 320 in their first two games.
Forty-five percent of those yards came in the last 18 minutes of the first half after SU went up 7-0. The Tigers had four drives totaling 205 yards, scored three touchdowns, and had a missed field goal.
“Offensively, we didn’t get a couple of first downs and punted the ball, and defensively, we couldn’t come up with some stops, and all the sudden against a quality team you’re down,” Yoder said. “There were times where we played really well [on defense] and there were times we did not.
“Right now I think the key word on the defensive side of the ball is consistency. If you look at us, in some critical situations defensively, we’ve played really well. Have we always played consistently in those games? No, we haven’t. We’ve got the talent to be a pretty good defense, but inconsistency is killing us right now.”
Local flavor
Fans who show up to Shentel Stadium should see some familiar faces on Saturday. All five local high schools have graduates on Bridgewater’s roster. Millbrook leads the way with four players and the other schools each have one.
Two Millbrook graduates are members of the Eagles’ starting lineup. A three-year starter, senior defensive end Jayden Johnson has 15 tackles (three for loss), two sacks and one forced fumble this season. Tyler Duckstein, a sophomore right guard and second-year starter, has helped Bridgewater average 275.5 yards and 24.0 points per game this season.
Freshman Jack Hendren, a Sherando graduate, is handling kicking duties. He is 10 of 10 on extra points and 4 of 6 on field goals for 22 points. His longest made field goal this year came from 48 yards out.
Other local products are freshman linebacker Leland Walking (Handley); sophomore defensive back Sam Adkins (James Wood; three tackles and one interception in two games); junior running back Noah Robinson (Millbrook; three carries for four yards in two games); freshman offensive lineman Dalton Tusing (Millbrook) and freshman defensive tackle Trey Trenary (Clarke County).
