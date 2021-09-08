WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University freshman quarterback Steven Hugney will make his second straight start on Saturday at North Carolina Wesleyan, Hornets head coach Scott Yoder said on Wednesday.
Hugney (7 of 18 for 22 yards and one interception) played the first four possessions in last Saturday’s 28-23 win over Methodist at Shentel Stadium. With the Hornets trailing 14-0, senior Zack Mathis came on at quarterback and completed 7 of 18 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns as SU rallied for a 28-23 win.
A week ago, SU offensive coordinator Stan Hodgin said Mathis was going to play at some point in the Methodist game. Yoder said Wednesday that Mathis, who is No. 2 on the depth chart will be “ready to go” and didn’t state that he will necessarily play against the Battling Bishops.
Hugney’s last play of the day was an interception with 9:55 left, and Mathis was brought into the game on SU’s next possession to try and provide a spark. Yoder praised the job that Mathis did on Saturday, but Yoder didn’t feel the quarterback position was the only position where SU was struggling. The entire Hornets’ offense seemed out of sync at that point.
On the second play of SU’s second possession, Hugney had to scramble to pick up a bad snap (Yoder thought center Zack Morris snapped the ball into his leg). Two plays later the ball was fumbled on a handoff attempt. On SU’s next possession, a pass was dropped on first down, and then a pass that was thrown a little high but was catchable was dropped on second down. Yoder noted the Hornets also had yet to establish a running game through four possessions.
“The beginning part [of the game] is not a fair assessment of Steven,” Yoder said. “Do I think he played lights out? No. But I don’t think it’s a fair assessment to say we struggled because of him. We made the move because we needed a changeup and we needed something to get us going.
“As we established the run game, that kind of helped everything. Zack took advantage of some stuff, but we dropped way too many passes. I like that 33 percent of our catches were touchdowns, but we only had nine completions.”
Morris also had a high snap that Mathis had to tap to himself and take a safety on in the fourth quarter, which gave Methodist a chance to take the lead. Yoder said snaps are another area where the Hornets will need to be better in.
“That’s not on the quarterbacks,” Yoder said. “We didn’t have [snap] issues like that all [in preseason camp].”
Burgan cleared for full gameSU senior middle linebacker Ben Burgan will get to play the entire game this Saturday after SU appealed the targeting penalty that Burgan was flagged for against Monarchs receiver Kobe Praylow with 1:20 left last Saturday.
Burgan was ejected from Saturday’s game, and a targeting penalty means you’re supposed to miss the first half of the following game as well. But Yoder said after the game he planned on appealing, and he found out Wednesday morning that Burgan (team-high 11 tackles) can play.
Yoder initially thought Burgan was being called for pass interference, and he didn’t think that was an accurate assessment by the officials, either.
“I was astonished they called targeting,” Yoder said. “The video confirmed that it wasn’t, and they overturned it. Burgan’s a senior, and he doesn’t get those plays back. That’s the disappointing part. But we’ve righted what we needed to right.”
Stellar special teamsThe three first downs that the Hornets gained out of punt formation drew the biggest roars on Saturday. Two of them occurred on the possession in which Mathis entered the game and changed the game’s momentum, and the last kept the Hornets’ drive alive on the possession that produced the game’s winning points.
But the Hornets also shut down Methodist’s dangerous return game. Praylow returned 11 punts for 223 yards (20.3 average) with a long of 58 yards and 13 kickoffs for 304 yards (23.4 average) with a long of 71 yards in the spring. But on Saturday, he only had two punt returns for 15 yards and the Monarchs only had 58 yards on six kickoff returns, with Praylow (2 for 41 yards), getting half of the kickoff return yardage total on one attempt.
“Special teams execution was really good,” Yoder said. “We kept it away from an electric returner and didn’t let him have a major impact on the game.”
Van Voorhis updateFor anyone who was looking for freshman defensive back Haley Van Voorhis on Saturday, she was not one of the players in uniform. SU has 108 players on its team, and Yoder said there were only about 85 players on the sideline in uniform. For road games, Yoder said SU typically only takes 60 players. Van Voorhis is the first woman to play college football at a position other than kicker or punter.
