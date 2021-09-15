WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University football team used two quarterbacks again last week against North Carolina Wesleyan, and Hornets head coach Scott Yoder couldn’t help but joke about being asked about the situation again on Wednesday.
“I just like to point out we’ve played three tailbacks, but nobody asks us who we’re going to start at tailback,” said a smiling Yoder, whose running game has been led by senior Rashadeen Byrd Jr. (52 carries, 210 yards, two touchdowns). “If I start someone else [besides Byrd], will we talk about something else next week?”
For the second straight week, freshman Steven Hugney started at quarterback, but for the second straight week senior Zack Mathis finished the game. Yoder said Hugney will start again this Saturday for the Hornets (2-0) in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference opener at Hampden-Sydney (0-2), and added that Mathis will also play. Yoder said there’s no set point at which Mathis will enter the game.
Hugney (7 of 16 for 72 yards, one touchdown, one interception) played deeper into the game against N.C. Wesleyan than he did against Methodist. Mathis (5 of 7 for 72 yards) entered with 5:19 left in the third quarter against the Bishops after replacing Hugney with 7:09 left in second quarter in the season opener. Both times Hugney was replaced after an interception.
Yoder said Hugney is improving, and they want to continue to give him more reps at quarterback.
“If Steven is operating at his highest level, than I think our offense has its greatest potential,” Yoder said. “I think Game 2, he did some really nice things. I think the hard part about that game is I think he was trying a little too hard. Game 1, if you try and put yourself in his shoes, hey, he’s disappointed in his performance. Game 2, just trying to do a little too much.
“He made some nice plays. But just play within yourself, within our offense, and good things are going to happen. The interception was a result of trying to do too much throughout the game, and that’s why [Mathis came in].”
Yoder said he gives credit to Mathis for his ability to come in and direct the offense. Mathis helped SU rally from a 14-0 deficit for a 28-23 win against Methodist. The Bishops took a 21-17 lead in the third quarter when Mathis entered the game, but he guided SU to 13 fourth-quarter points. For the season, Mathis is 12 of 25 for 301 yards, 3 TDs and no interceptions.
“Zack’s done a really good job from Day 1 here,” Yoder said. “He’s handled it like a pro. He’s done what the team’s asked of him, and he always will because he’s just a great teammate. We can win games with him.”
The Hornets quarterbacks have only completed 43.8 percent of their passes (21 of 48). But led by Byrd, SU’s running game is averaging a solid 167.5 yards per game on the ground to rank third out of seven teams in the ODAC.
“We’ve been more balanced than we have been,” said Yoder, who noted that there are still have been times when the Hornets have struggled with the run in the first two games. “I think the run game has provided some support for the quarterback.”
Turnover timeAfter not forcing any turnovers in the opener, SU had five interceptions of two N.C. Wesleyan quarterbacks (Storm Yarbrough threw four) to tie a school record for a game that was first set against the Bishops two years ago. Four of the interceptions came in the second half, and the Hornets turned two of them into 10 points.
“We played much better in the second half, everyone doing their job defensively,” Yoder said. “We had some advantages on the defensive line. In the first half we were getting the quarterback off his spot, but we were giving up some holes on the back end.
“In the second half, we frustrated [Yarbrough], he overthrew some passes, we made him pay. We all kind of felt as the game was unfolding they were going to throw it to us. It was just a matter of time. The turnovers were huge. To stop drives, to set the offense up. Those interceptions were caused because we were playing complete team defense.”
Unbeaten startAn SU win on Saturday would give it its first 3-0 start since 2015. The Hornets started 2-0 each year from 2016-18 before falling in their third game. Hampden-Sydney handed SU its first shutout loss since 2010 in the spring by the score of 26-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.