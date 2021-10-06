WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University football team has trailed in the second quarter in all four its of its games, but the results are showing that might not be something to be too concerned about.
SU won three of those games, including last week’s historic victory over Bridgewater. SU trailed 24-0 with 6:35 left in the second quarter but won 34-27 for the biggest comeback in program history.
There is one game where SU (3-1, 1-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) did have a hot start.
In the Hornets’ one loss to Hampden-Sydney, SU scored the first touchdown with 2:46 left in the first quarter after a 20-yard Quante Redd interception return to the Tiger 40. Previously, H-SC punted on its first possession and SU embarked on an 84-yard drive to the H-SC 11 that resulted in a turnover on downs. But that hot start didn’t last — the Tigers scored 21 points in the second quarter and won 28-7.
SU head coach Scott Yoder said the Hornets have tried to structure practice where they mimic situations at the start of the game to help with faster starts — a kickoff, a kickoff return, play a couple of series.
The Hornets — who play at Guilford (1-2, 0-2) at noon on Saturday — don’t want to make a habit of falling behind 24-0. But Yoder said on Wednesday that with this team, maybe slow starts shouldn’t be cause for worry based on how SU has progressed over the course of the game in its three wins.
“I’ve been a part of this long enough that sometimes, this is just the personality of the team. ‘OK, hey, let’s embrace we’re a second-half team and we get better as the game goes on, and can we now eliminate being down 21 points, 14 points, and approach it that way,’” Yoder said. “We’re still figuring out the personality of the team.
“Obviously, we don’t want to not play well for the first four series. That’s not what we’re talking about. But you don’t want to swing the other way and then have a great start and then the team relaxes because they think, ‘Oh, we got this done, because we just did what the coaches have ordered us to do.’ I think there’s layers to this. But we’re going to keep addressing it, because we haven’t played as well as could early in the game.”
Penalty problemWith 10 penalties for 88 yards through three games, SU was the least penalized team in the ODAC heading into the Bridgewater game.
After committing 11 against the Eagles (only eight were accepted, for 55 yards), Randolph-Macon (13 overall penalties for 114 yards) is now the least penalized team.
Yoder said getting penalized for excessive celebration shouldn’t happen, nor should getting a delay of game to start a series like SU had Saturday night.
And while it didn’t prevent the Hornets from scoring a TD on the drive, SU was called for a false start right after punter Patrick Ritchie pulled the ball down and ran seven yards on fourth-and-4 from the Hornets’ 19 in the third quarter. Yoder said there was miscommunication on the sideline which resulted in the Hornets trying to hurriedly put a player on the field before the next play.
“Those are things we can absolutely eliminate,” Yoder said. “A pass interference, I might not be happy with it at the time, but those things happen in a game. Eliminate those [penalties] that we know we can. If we do that, we’re at five or six penalties, which is more than we’ve been, but we’re still low. Those are things we can control, so let’s control those.”
High on HendrenOne of the players who stood out for Bridgewater College on Saturday was Jack Hendren, a freshman kicker and Sherando graduate.
Hendren made all three of his extra points attempts and both of his field goals, including a 47-yarder with 5:12 left that gave Bridgewater a 27-20 lead. The kick was straight down the middle and looked like it would have been good from at least 55 yards.
Bridgewater coach Scott Lemn just wishes the Eagles had given Hendren a chance to take the lead again after SU tied it at 27. The Eagles had second-and-3 at the Hornets’ 44-yard line, but quarterback Matt Lawton’s pass was deflected and then intercepted by Redd, who returned the ball 20 yards to the BC 49 with 1:20 left. That eventually led to SU’s game-winning TD.
Hendren has made 13 of 13 extra points and made 6 of 8 field goals. His makes include ones from 48, 47 and 45 yards.
“Our thought was, ‘We just get [the ball] to the 25, and Jack’s probably going to nail it home for the win,’” Lemn said. “That was the goal of that drive right there.
“He’s boomed it for us so far, and I’m really impressed by him.”
