WINCHESTER — It’s been steady progression for the Shenandoah University football team in its last three full seasons, going from 6-4 overall and fifth in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in 2019, 7-3 and tied for fourth in the ODAC in 2021, and 8-2 and third in the ODAC in 2022.
Last year saw the Hornets win their most ODAC games (five), achieve their highest ODAC finish in program history and tied the program record for overall wins set in 2003.
ODAC coaches are predicting SU will take a step back by voting it fourth in the preseason poll, but the Hornets see no reason why they can’t keep stinging foes and fly even higher this year. SU opens its season on Saturday with a 1 p.m. non-conference game with Methodist University at Shentel Stadium.
“We’ve been on a trend the last two years with 7-3 and 8-2,” junior quarterback Steven Hugney said. “Our expectations are higher than they’ve been. We want to go 10-0 and win the ODAC.
“It starts just by focusing on each and every day. Our standard is every practice we’ve got to be locked in and have a good practice. We can’t be lackadaisical or not focused. Our coach is holding us to that standard and we have leaders on the team to hold us to that standard.”
Hugney is one of eight All-ODAC players who are back for the Hornets, and SU returns every member of its starting offensive line and secondary.
Hugney has started since he was a freshman and was Third Team All-ODAC last year after completing 168 of 313 passes for 2,147 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions and running for 265 yards and four TDs. He hopes he can operate at an even higher level this year.
“[Offensive coordinator Stan] Hodgin told me this freshman year — playing quarterback is like playing pro golf,” Hugney said. ‘The best golfers aren’t the ones who hit the best shots, they’re the ones who have the least amount of mistakes. That’s kind of the focus for me for this year. And I think limiting those mistakes will make our offense more efficient and help us score more points.”
Hugney helped SU average 28.6 points and 405.7 yards per game last year, an improvement of 4.0 ppg and 48.8 ypg from 2021. SU head coach Scott Yoder said he likes the steps that Hugney has taken to progress.
“He’s a student of the game, he does his homework, he’s a really good leader, and he’s competitive,” Yoder said. “Probably the thing we’ve talked the most with him about, and I think the offensive staff has done a good job with him in this, is channeling his competitiveness into being really positive. Not that he was ever negative, but sometimes his competitiveness hurt him as a quarterback.
“You’ve got to let some things go and kind of be the calm in the rough waters, and I think he’s done a really good job with that.”
Hugney feels he has the deepest group of receivers to work with during his time at SU. The Hornets’ top returners are senior Andre Jackson (30 catches, 432 yards, three TDs), junior Jaden Roberts (16 catches, 204 yards, two TDs) and graduate student Caleb Reedy (eight catches, 76 yards, two TDs), who was limited to four games because of injuries in 2022. Yoder also expects freshman Myles Miller and Themistocles Karounos, senior Broden Domenico and sophomore Guy Hayes to make an impact this season.
Yoder, now in his 11th year at SU, said he’s never felt better about the Hornets’ offensive line. Senior right tackle David Munoz (6-foot, 3, 270 pounds) and senior right guard Dominic Gulli (6-3, 285) each earned Second Team All-ODAC honors last year. The rest of the line includes senior center Noah Temme (6-2, 260), junior left guard Rusty Forbes (6-0, 240) and sophomore left tackle Andy Anderson (6-1, 280).
“Those guys are a year older, a year wiser and have played well together,” Yoder said. “Andy Anderson, to physically and mentally come in as prepared as he was for a freshman at the toughest position to start was really impressive. I think he’s going to take another step this year.”
Juniors Braden Holt (6-2, 225) and Justice Harris-Ayala (6-0, 210) will be counted on at tight end.
Hugney is the only one of SU’s top four leaders in rushing yards last year who is still on the team. Yoder said the Hornets are looking at sophomore Aidan Metzger (5-11, 180, 8 carries, 22 yards), junior AJ Maxwell (5-9, 210, 11 carries, 83 yards) and junior Keshawn Toran (5-8, 180) at running back. Toran ran for 66 yards on 21 carries in four games in 2021 but broke his leg against Hampden-Sydney and did not play last year. Yoder said it might not necessarily be a rotation among the three running backs, but rather usage based on game situations.
“What we’ve tried to do and what will continue to do is play to those guys’ strengths,” Yoder said. “AJ is a downhill, physical, run-through guy, so there are some plays that fit him a little bit better. He’s probably our best when we’re trying to get in between the tackles, falling forward, breaking a tackle and keeping his legs churning. Aidan is probably our most well-rounded, does everything pretty solidly. Keshawn is more your suddenness, out in space, make a cut, take it the house. We just need to keep getting those guys in positions that accentuate their strengths.”
SU’s defense allowed only 15.3 points (second in the ODAC) and 306 yards (third) per game in 2022. The Hornets’ front seven had a lot to do with that, and five starters are gone from that group.
Senior defensive end Ethan Brown (Second Team All-ODAC) returns after recording 4.5 sacks to rank fifth in the ODAC. He also had 59 tackles (25 solo) and can be a stand-up linebacker. Others SU could look to up front are Dallas Khalil, who missed the 2022 season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury after making 11 tackles in 2021, junior Corey Kidwell (21 tackles, two for a loss, one sack) and sophomore Jaelyn Smith. Paul Battle (5-9, 285) should make an impact as a freshman.
“We’ve got good depth [on the D-line],” Yoder said. “We’ve got some good young guys.”
At linebacker, sophomore Matt Conroy earned Third Team All-ODAC honors last year and ranked second on SU with 73 tackles (38 solo). He had one interception, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries (one resulting in a TD) and one forced fumble. Sophomore Damian Iman, junior DeMarcus Perry, senior Nate Lednum and junior Deklin Smith should also play important roles.
In order to take full advantage of All-Region cornerback Keyshawn Wilder’s skills, SU might use him as an nickel back/outside linebacker in certain situations. Wilder had an ODAC-best five interceptions and notched 53 tackles, including seven for a loss last year.
“We’re pretty deep in the secondary, so we’re trying to get our best 11 on the field,” Yoder said. “I think you might see two or three games where guys are playing different positions based on the opponent.”
Yoder spent 12 years as an assistant coach at Hobart before he arrived at SU, and he calls this year’s secondary the most talented and experienced he’s been around. Wilder and Sean Perry (26 tackles) are returning cornerbacks. Third Team All-ODAC pick Quante Redd (59 tackles) and Ahvyon Boothe (43 tackles) each had seven passes defensed and two interceptions last year as safeties. All four players are seniors. Sophomore Melvin Irby could also play a big role if Wilder is playing closer to the box, because Irby can play cornerback and safety, which is what Wilder did last year.
“We’re older guys and we’ve seen a lot of things,” Boothe said. “Nobody’s really going to throw anything at us that we haven’t seen. If we haven’t seen it, we’re going to make adjustments to it and play our best.”
On special teams, SU brings back Second Team All-ODAC kicker Scott Martin (the junior was 5 for 7 on field goals with a long of 31 yards and hit 35 of his 37 extra point attempts). The Hornets’ punter will likely be sophomore Cody Crawford, and freshman Clarke County graduate Chris LeBlanc will handle kickoff duties.
“He’s got a weapon for a leg that we haven’t had for a while,” said Yoder of LeBlanc. “He’s been putting them in the end zone.”
The Hornets will play six of their 10 games at home this year. SU will have three straight home non-conference games to begin the season before opening ODAC play on Sept. 30 at Ferrum.
While the goal for the Hornets is to win the ODAC, SU might still have a game to play even if it doesn’t make the NCAA Division III playoffs. The ODAC and Landmark Conference will begin the Chesapeake Challenge bowl series this year.
The format will feature two games with four teams (two from each conference) playing in either the Cape Henry Bowl or the Cape Charles Bowl. Each conference will be represented by the top two teams from their respective league standings that do not qualify for the NCAA postseason. The No. 1 seed in the ODAC will host the second seed from the Landmark in one bowl game, while the No. 1 seed in the Landmark will host the second seed of the ODAC in the other postseason contest.
“I’ve always been a fan of our players having a chance to play more games,” Yoder said. “I don’t think anybody trains over the summer with the goal of going to the Chesapeake [Challenge], but the fact that [the ODAC] gets to send teams to bowl games is great. It’s really hard to get an at-large [playoff] bid in any conference.”
