When the Shenandoah University football team’s offense took the field with 4:09 left in the third quarter of its regular-season finale on Nov. 12 against Washington & Lee University, it’s prospects weren’t exactly favorable.
The Hornets were only down 14-0, but the Generals had done a pretty masterful job of defending their end zone this year. Six of their first nine opponents failed to score 14 points over 60 minutes, and only two had scored 14 points in a 20-minute span. W&L had held a lead of at least 14 points in four previous games this season, and had won every time.
Given everything that the Hornets have accomplished in the last two years, it shouldn’t have surprised anyone that SU wound up making more changes to the school record book when the longer than normal afternoon was done.
SU’s 16-14 triple overtime comeback win over the Generals in Lexington was a fitting end for one of the finest seasons in program history.
The win gave SU an 8-2 record, matching the record of the 2003 team, the only other eight-win team in program history. It gave the Hornets five Old Dominion Athletic Conference wins, more than SU has ever had since it joined the ODAC in 2012. And after five seasons in which the Hornets finished fourth outright or tied for fourth, the victory vaulted SU into third place by itself for the first time in the eight-team league.
Hornets 10th-year head coach Scott Yoder posted on Twitter the day after the game that he would remember the 2022 team for its “Grit” — capitalizing the “G” — and adding, “When it got harder, they got better.”
In a phone interview last week, Yoder pointed out that an SU team that featured 10 graduate students and 10 seniors that were recognized before the home finale had been through the challenges of the COVID pandemic for much of 2020 and 2021. They know adversity well, and weren’t fazed by it this year.
“One thing I’ve always been proud of with our SU teams is they’ve always fought hard and played 60 minutes,” Yoder said. “Obviously, we had to go triple overtime [against W&L], so it went longer. We were down 14-0 and there were times when things weren’t going our way, and the kids just kind of kept scratching and clawing. The kids played really hard, and they’ve done that all year. I think that’s the thing I’ll appreciate and remember the most.”
SU was still down 14-0 to W&L when the fourth quarter began, but after starting at their own 39 with 4:09 left in the third quarter the Hornets were now at the Generals’ 2-yard line after driving 59 yards in 11 plays, converting a third-and-8 along the way.
Faced with a fourth down, SU purposely let the clock run out in the third quarter to give themselves more time to prepare for the critical play.
Most football fans likely remember quarterback Nick Foles catching a touchdown pass from tight end Trey Burton against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl in February of 2018, and that’s the play SU used to score its first points.
The Hornets also used it in 2015 on fourth-and-goal from the 2 at Hampden-Sydney in 2015, with Travis Barton throwing to quarterback Hayden Bauserman for the score on the first play of the fourth quarter.
In a video available on SU’s hudl page, Hornets quarterback Steven Hugney started in the shotgun before walking up toward the line, then veered off to the right while tapping his right hand to his chest and talking.
The ball was then snapped to running back Rashadeen Byrd Jr., who was standing at the 9-yard line. He started running to the left and flipped the ball backward to wide receiver Bryar Wheeler, who was running left to right.
Wheeler caught it, prepared to set his feet and then threw to Hugney in the right side of the end zone for a touchdown. A W&L defender sprinted toward Hugney once he realized the ball was going to him, but he didn’t get to Hugney fast enough.
“The key is if you know they’re in man coverage, then it’s a great play, because normally, no one has the quarterback in man,” Yoder said.
Yoder said he can’t remember who suggested the play, but he does remember offensive coordinator Stan Hodgin saying that the Generals would definitely be in man coverage. Yoder said SU was also planning on using it earlier this year against Guilford, but the Hornets elected not to when the Quakers didn’t come out in a man defense.
The Hornets didn’t start rolling offensively, but it gave them a chance. Hugney’s five-yard TD pass to Andre Jackson with 40 seconds left helped tie the game, and Hugney ran in a two-point conversion in which he broke a tackle, scrambled and dove over the goal line in the third overtime to win it.
Setting the tone in particular for this year’s gritty play were the 10 players who returned as graduate students, many of whom ranked among the most decorated players in program history even before adding to their legacies in 2022. Yoder credits the university for having a wide variety of worthwhile graduate school opportunities, because the players wouldn’t have been interested in taking advantage of the extra year of COVID eligibility granted to them otherwise.
“I felt for the last two years we’ve had as good of upperclassmen leadership as I’ve ever been around,” Yoder said. “It’s a really mature group that works really hard and doesn’t get too high with the highs or too low with the lows and sets the tone for everybody.”
The Hornets improved statistically in a number of areas from last year’s 7-3 team to make this year’s success possible.
SU’s defense went from giving up 22.2 points and 380.9 yards per game to 15.3 points and 306 yards per game, and the offense averaged 28.6 points and 405.7 yards per game after recording 24.6 points and 356.9 yards per game last year.
Yoder said on offense, SU wanted to improve on third downs and in the red zone this year. The Hornets converted on 42.4 percent of their third downs this year (up from 37.9 percent in 2021) and they scored TDs on 25 of 42 trips inside the 20 this year after doing so 21 of 37 times last year.
In terms of red zone defense, SU was about as good as it gets. The Hornets ranked sixth in NCAA Division III at the end of the regular season with 19 scores (15 touchdowns, four field goals) allowed in 36 opportunities for a opponent success rate of just 52.8 percent. Only two other defenses among the top 20 red zone defenses were on the field inside the 20 more than SU was this year.
“It was a kind of a never say die group,” Yoder said. “Just hang in there and something is good is going to go our way.”
For the second straight year, SU ranked in the top 10 nationally in fewest penalties per game. They were flagged 3.7 times per game this season (ninth in the regular season). Last year’s team was second at 3.1.
“Is that a predictor of success? No. But you’re not beating yourself [when you avoid penalties],” Yoder said.
Eveything added up to SU simply being an even better team than in 2021.
“I think the best thing we did was we played football as a whole team,” said Yoder, noting that SU didn’t have to take too many risks on offense because of its sound defense. “I think we did a good job as a team of kind of meshing the offensive and defense and special teams plan together.”
On Senior Day, the Hornets honored graduate students David Agyei and Ben Burgan (linebackers), Mason Caldwell, Jordan Rice, Jaden Rogers and William Skinner (defensive linemen), Byrd, wide receiver Ethan Bigbee, offensive lineman David Skinner, and tight end Mac Padgett; and seniors Maxwell Moore, Josh Eby and Demitri Matenpoulos (defensive lineman), Jackson, Wheeler, Caleb Reedy and Malique Hughes (wide receivers); running back Gary Garlic, quarterback Greg Van Steen, and defensive back Jonathan Phillips.
That group’s individual accomplishments included Byrd setting the record for career TDs (37) and rushing TDs (35).
Burgan set the record for career tackles against W&L. Needing 19 tackles to break Michael Messick’s mark of 348, Burgan had a career-high 22 to finish with 352. The 2021 NCAA Division III tackle champion and All-American again ranks in the nation’s top 10 in tackles per game this year with an average of 11.5.
Burgan is more concerned with wins than individual accolades, but Yoder said he certainly deserves the record.
“When we stopped [W&L on the last play of the game], a memory that will always be with me is that he dropped to one knee right away,” Yoder said. “Ben is one of many players who gave us everything he had every time he played. I know he wasn’t 100 percent healthy throughout the whole year like a lot of our guys, but he didn’t complain and gave us everything he had.”
Yoder said he’ll miss all the departing graduate students and seniors greatly.
With only 10 games in a season, it’s harder in football than in any other sport for a team to improve its win total each year. But SU following up 2021 — when it won seven games for its most wins since 2004 — with an even higher win total was an important step for the program.
Yoder said after losing to Randolph-Macon on Oct. 22 to fall to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the ODAC, it was highly unlikely the Hornets would win the ODAC title. (R-MC, whose 35-21 win over SU tied for its closest game of the regular season, is 11-0 and will play in the second round of the D3 playoffs this weekend.) But the Hornets were determined to finish strong.
“We’d love to be practicing today [for a playoff game],” said Yoder last week. “But I can live with 8-2. I’m proud of this group.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.