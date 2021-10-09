GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Shenandoah University football team started fast on Saturday, and the Hornets didn’t let up.
SU scored the first 24 points of the game and went on to a 52-25 Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory over Guilford College before a crowd of 1,739 at Appenzeller Field.
The Hornets (4-1, 2-1 ODAC) rolled up 592 yards in blowing out the Quakers (1-3, 0-3).
SU led 17-0 after one quarter and 38-13 at the half.
Steven Hugney (16 of 31 for 285 yards and an interception; eight carries for 64 yards and a TD) recorded all four of his passing touchdowns in the first half. Named the ODAC Offensive Player of the Week on Sunday, Hugney connected with Brant Butler (five catches for 143 yards) for scores of 38 and 24 yards, Austin Regan for 18 yards and Andre Jackson for 45 yards.
Patrick Ritchie opened the game’s scoring with a 27-yard field goal with 12:04 left in the first quarter.
Rashadeen Byrd Jr. paced a 307-yard rushing attack with 18 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns. He had an eight-yard TD run in the second quarter before capping the afternoon’s scoring on a one-yard run with 5:20 play. The latter touchdown came one play after he ripped off a 46-yard run around right end.
Hugney produced the other second-half TD with a five-yard run at the 9:42 mark of the fourth quarter. That play capped a 13-play, 96-yard drive.
Also for SU, Gary Garlic had seven carries for 58 yards and James Wood graduate William Crowder recorded three carries for 43 yards.
Ben Burgan had 14 tackles (three for loss) for SU. Ahvyon Boothe recorded nine tackles. SU recorded 11 tackles for loss, with Mason Caldwell and Jordan Rice (one sack) recording 2.5 each.
Gulford’s Bailey Baker completed 14 of 25 passes for 170 yards and two TDs to Trey Alexander (five catches, 81 yards) and ran the ball 13 times for 74 yards.
Shenandoah travels to Ferrum next Saturday for a 1 p.m. ODAC contest.
