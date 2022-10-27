Graduate student linebacker David Agyei was obviously disappointed after the Shenandoah University football team’s conference-title hopes were essentially dashed by Randolph-Macon last Saturday, but he was ready to fight for the future.
“That’s the goal at this point — we’re going to end this one on a high note,” said Agyei after the 35-21 defeat at Shentel Stadium.
If SU (5-2 overall, 2-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) wins its three remaining games, it can surpass last year’s win total of seven and match the program’s all-time high of eight achieved in 2003.
None of those wins will come easily. First up is Saturday’s 1 p.m. game at Averett, and the Cougars (2-5, 0-4) are tougher than their record suggests. The Cougars lost 37-26 to Hampden-Sydney two weeks ago, and they had a chance to tie or beat Bridgewater late in a 23-16 defeat last week. They also beat a 5-2 Christopher Newport team 24-20 on Sept. 10.
SU head coach Scott Yoder said the Hornets haven’t played their best yet, and need to play well for longer periods of time. For example, SU had an outstanding second half against the Yellow Jackets last week, but they went into halftime trailing 20-0.
“Can we max out our production in all three phases? I think that’s the challenge the last three weeks,” Yoder said. “At times I thought we played some of our best football of the year [against R-MC]. Just not consistently enough for 60 minutes.”
Averett is averaging only 15.7 points and 296.6 yards per game.
Yoder notes the Cougars appear to have some injury issues at quarterback, but the offense doesn’t change much depending on who’s playing that spot.
Ryan Curle has played the last two games and completed only 12 of 37 passes for 156 yards, one touchdown and one interception against Bridgewater. He’s 29 of 79 for 462 yards, two TDs and four interceptions for the season. Bryce Jackson played the first five games and is 89 of 176 for 942 yards, six TDs and six interceptions.
“I think if we can put pressure on the quarterback and make them play one-dimensional, that will be a huge thing for us,” said Yoder, whose team will have to be ready for a lot of run-pass option looks.
Averett’s offense also features Bryce Phipps (20 carries for 114 yards last week) among its group of running backs.
The Hornets’ defense is led by Ben Burgan (78 tackles, five sacks) and defensive back Quante Redd (45 tackles, six pass breakups).
Averett is giving up 28.4 points and 369.1 yards per game. Yoder hopes SU can build off what it did in the second half last week behind quarterback Steven Hugney (127 of 208, 1,552 yards, 15 TDs, six interceptions) and running back Rashadeen Byrd Jr. (103 carries, 590 yards, five TDs).
“I think we mixed run and pass pretty nicely, and we made plays,” said Yoder of last week. “If you look at the Maryville game, in the first half we went up 28-7, and in the second half they come roaring back. In the first half, we were making those catches, breaking those tackles and scoring touchdowns, and in the second half we drop a pass, we miss a guy here, we miss a tackle on defense, and all the sudden the game is tight.
“The difference between winning and losing is very slight, even though it doesn’t look like that all the time. You look at that time on Saturday when we were moving the football, we were making plays in all phases.”
SU hope it doesn’t have to use Josh Kirby much this week, but against R-MC he had an impressive day after his first punt — which he kicked after fielding a snap that hopped off the turf — went just nine yards. His next three totaled 142 yards (a 47.3 average), including one that went for 61 yards.
The sophomore is averaging 31.4 yards per punt this season, and Yoder expects a bright future.
“He’s as talented as we’ve had at punter,” Yoder said. “Josh just has to take a deep breath and not let the moment get in the way of him doing what he does, because he can boom the ball every time. Maybe sometimes he’s trying to overkick and trying to hit that moon shot instead of swinging your leg and doing your fundamentals and trying to hit that 35- to 38-yard punt, which is awesome. He knows that, and he’s working on his craft, and he’s just going to get better and better.”
