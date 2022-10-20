At 1 p.m. on Saturday at Shentel Stadium, the Shenandoah University football team will go toe-to-toe with a Randolph-Macon College squad that is ranked 16th nationally and has outscored foes by 37 points per game.
The Yellow Jackets (6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference) have yet to win a game by fewer than 27 points.
The last time a team that was undefeated in ODAC play came to Shentel Stadium this late in the year, the Hornets beat ODAC champion Washington & Lee 14-6 to end the 2021 season.
That W&L game served as a motivator for SU (5-1, 2-1). A challenging task awaits the Hornets on Saturday, but a big reason why 10 people decided to come back as graduate student players this year is because they want an ODAC title. A win on Saturday would put the Hornets squarely in the race for that title.
“We’re mature enough to understand how good the team is coming in here,” Hornets head coach Scott Yoder said. “But I don’t think there’s anyone on our team, who plays any significant minutes, who isn’t anything but excited for Saturday.
“This is why you play college football. You want to play really good teams in October when it matters. This is an opportunity [to do something big]. This is exactly why you get up in the morning. This is awesome.”
The Hornets beat Guilford 38-35 last week, while Randolph-Macon had a 44-7 win over Bridgewater, the only team to beat SU. The Eagles were within 14-7 with 11:19 left in the second quarter, but the Jackets expanded their lead to 24-7 at the half before outscoring BC 20-0 after halftime.
The score and total yardage (473-234 in favor of the Jackets) is pretty typical of what R-MC has done all year.
R-MC is averaging 48.3 points per game (eighth nationally and first in the ODAC) and allowing 11.2 (first in the ODAC). The Jackets rank second in the ODAC in total offense (486.8, with 268.5 rushing) and first in total defense (240.7). R-MC ranks first in Division III in run defense, giving up only 27 yards per game on the ground (1.2 yards per carry).
In short, the Hornets know they’re going to have to play a lot better against R-MC than it did last year to have a chance. SU went 7-3 in 2021, and its worst defeat was a 45-14 loss to the Jackets in Ashland in which they were outgained 473-172 and managed just 38 yards on 20 carries while allowing 384 yards on 68 carries.
SU boasts a strong defense that is allowing only 16.1 points per game and 293.7 yards per game, including just 75.5 yards rushing on 2.4 ypc. All-American linebacker Ben Burgan leads with 66 tackles and five sacks.
R-MC can dominate with its ground game, but the passing attack can also be deadly. Drew Campanale set an ODAC record for passing efficiency against BC, connecting on 17 of 17 passes for 256 yards and three TDs. He’s 82 of 104 for 1,114 yards, 11 TDs and one interception for the season.
The Yellow Jackets also use a predominately running QB in Andrew Ihle (45 carries, 247 yards, eight TDs) and have two backs who average at least 7.0 yards per carry, have six or more TDs, and have compiled between 364 and 499 yards on the ground.
“What gets your attention about them is they’re very physical, they want to run the football, they want to make it difficult on you with extra gaps and tight ends and create formations to outnumber you,” Yoder said. “And then you add onto it two good receivers, a quarterback who didn’t miss last week, and a good, pass-catching tight end.
“[The passing attack] is kind of a new dimension offensively. Not that they couldn’t throw in the past, but now when you load up in the box ... how many teams are going to lose when a quarterback goes [17-for-17] and doesn’t miss.”
Yoder said R-MC also probably has the ODAC’s best offensive line.
“Our defensive line, our linebackers have a lot of game-day experience, and I think we’re going to lean on that,” Yoder said. “We’re going to have to be attuned to what they’re doing in the backfield, and we’re going to have to make some plays.”
SU has had a lot of success running the ball this year, averaging 224.3 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry led by Rashadeen Byrd Jr. (91 carries, 538 yards, five TDs) and Markell Jackson (66 carries, 446 yards, three TDs). But obviously, quarterback Steven Hugney (104 of 172, 1,224 yards, 13 TDs, five interceptions) and his receiving corps are going to have to come up big for the Hornets to have success.
Yoder said creativity will be key, such as picking spots to run in pass situations and pass in run situations. Led by Wade Grubbs (7.5 sacks), R-MC is also good at getting pressure and has 20 total sacks.
“When you watch them defensively, I think there are opportunities to make plays, and we have to make those,” Yoder said. “It’s pretty simple [to say], but it’s not easy. The way they play to destroy the run game gives you some opportunities. If we get [the ball] out in space, or break a tackle, or run a great route and get great separation, there’s plays to made there.”
