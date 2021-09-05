WINCHESTER — For a moment, the Shenandoah University football team thought it was going to line up for a fourth-down play that would win the game if the Hornets could prevent Methodist University from getting 11 yards.
However, a flag was thrown, and Methodist would learn that the incomplete pass that quarterback Brandon Bullins had just thrown toward Kobe Praylow was not going to be an issue. The Monarchs were about to move up 15 yards after the Hornets' Ben Burgan was hit with a targeting penalty on Praylow.
SU coaches, fans and players voiced their displeasure — Hornets head coach Scott Yoder thought Burgan was being called for pass interference at first, and he was disagreeing with that ruling — but to no avail. Methodist now had a first down at the Hornets' 21-yard line with just 1:20 left, SU was clinging to a five-point lead, and its star middle linebacker was no longer in the game because of the targeting call.
It was not an ideal situation, but SU wasn't fretting. The Hornets had been finding ways to survive and thrive throughout Saturday afternoon's game at Shentel Stadium.
"It didn't change anything for us," SU senior defensive tackle Mason Caldwell said. "You have to move on. Next man up."
Seven plays later, on fourth-and-goal, Bullins threw his second straight incomplete pass from the 3-yard line. His high-arcing pass to the right fell out-of-bounds to the turf, several yards in front of intended receiver Xzavier McNeil.
The Hornets kneeled down once from there to complete a wild 28-23 win that was played under much different circumstances than their last home opener. Saturday's crowd featured 1,792 fans on a warm and sunny day. Because of COVID-19, the 2020-21 school year featured a March opener in frigid conditions and a maximum of 250 spectators.
"First game back, having a pretty good crowd who was loud, it was great," said SU senior quarterback Zack Mathis, who came on relief of freshman starter Steven Hugney with 7:09 left in the second quarter and completed 7 of 18 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns, all to senior Ethan Bigbee (five catches, 176 yards). "We worked really hard for this one. I'm really glad we were able to pull it out. Definitely a big team win."
No question there. And the unit that got the ball rolling for the Hornets was its special teams.
Whether it was snaps, throws, handoffs, catch attempts or blocking, the Hornets' offense lacked rhythm for much of the first half. SU's defense struggled with tackling early on, giving up touchdowns on each of Methodist's first two possessions. The Monarchs converted five third downs on a 15-play, 62-yard TD drive to start, then took advantage of a fumbled handoff at the SU 38 and converted two fourth downs on an 11-play drive to take a 14-0 lead with 14:18 left in the second quarter.
The two SU possessions after Methodist's second TD lasted a total of six plays — the first was a three-and-out, the second ended with an interception by Hugney (2 of 7, 22 yards) — and the Hornets turned to Mathis, who was expected to play Saturday regardless of how well Hugney was faring.
After throwing behind Bigbee on second down and watching Keshawn Toran stopped for no gain on third-and-1, for a moment it looked like SU was looking at another three-play possession. But special teams coordinator decided Kalvin Oliver decided to snap the ball to the upback Caldwell, and he bulled ahead for four yards to the Monarchs 33.
After three straight Mathis incompletions — the third was dropped — Oliver again got aggressive, having punter Patrick Ritchie take off toward a huge patch of cleared-out real estate on the left for 18 yards to the Methodist 49.
The SU drive would end with Mathis throwing too far for Michael Shiel on fourth-and-3 from the Monarchs' 19, but the Hornets were ready to run through a brick wall after those special teams calls.
"Oh my God — [Coach Oliver] reps it every single week," Mathis said. "We spend so much time on special teams. That was huge momentum."
On SU's next possession, Mathis connected with Brant Butler about 20 yards downfield as part of a 52-yard reception, setting up a two-yard TD run by Rashadeen Byrd (21 carries, 78 yards) with six seconds in the first half. The first of four Patrick Ritchie extra points made it 14-7 Monarchs.
Mathis then connected with Bigbee for an 86-yard touchdown in which Bigbee caught the ball 25 yards downfield to tie the game at 14-14 with 8:58 left in the third quarter, then hit Bigbee for a 18-yard TD with 14:17 left in the fourth quarter to give SU its first lead at 21-14.
Methodist chose to not offer safety help on either pass, and Bigbee made them pay by torching his defender to get open by a wide margin both times.
"They were playing a lot more man than we anticipated, and we felt like that guy couldn't guard him," Mathis said. "Bigbee's a stud."
"We knew anytime they were in one-high [safety] they were probably going to come out in man coverage, and our coach says anytime we can make it a track meet, one-on-one, advantage Hornets," said Bigbee, who dedicated Saturday's game to his brother Gabe, a junior wide receiver who broke his arm while playing for Patriot High School on Friday night. "Whether it was me or the guys outside, we felt like across the board, we can win our matchups. It just so happened it went to me today."
After Methodist tied the game at 21-21 on a 10-yard TD pass from Bullins (23 of 43 for 229 yards) to Tobias Johnson with 12:00 to go, SU responded with a 12-play, 78-yard TD drive that produced the winning points.
Butler (four catches, 75 yards) — SU's other punter — kept the drive alive with an eight-yard run on fourth-and-6 out of punt formation to the Methodist 45. On fourth-and-3 from the 38, SU then used a rub route to get Bigbee open by about 15 yards on the left side. He caught the ball 20 yards downfield, then cut inside of a defender and ran the ball in to make it 28-21 SU with 6:55 left.
"Depending on how they play [that rub route], they're going to leave somebody open," Bigbee said. "It just happened to be me. The corner collapsed on the slant route, left me wide open, and it was off to the races."
On the next drive, SU's defense then made its second fourth-and-1 stop of the second half. Nigel Duberry and Jahquan Collins teamed up to stuff Keyshaun Pete (16 carries, 65 yards, two TDs) at the SU 17 with 2:17 left in the third quarter. With Methodist at the SU 3, Burgan (game-high 11 tackles) and Collins (six tackles) finished things off for SU with a tackle with 3:16 left in the game. Both were on Wildcat carries.
The 6-foot-4 Mathis was forced to tap a high snap to himself and fall down in the end zone to secure the ball three plays later though for a safety, making it 28-23 with 2:59 left.
After a free kick, Methodist started at its 37 and ran five plays before the third-and-11 at the SU 36.
After the targeting penalty (the Hornets plan on trying to have the penalty overturned so Burgan doesn't miss the first half of next week's game at N.C. Wesleyan), Bullins connected with Praylow (eight catches, 80 yards) for 12 yards to the SU 9. After a potential TD pass on first down to a wide-open AJ Cooper (six catches, 59 yards) was knocked away just in front of the goal line, Bullins (12 carries, 47 yards) ran for six yards on second down.
Trammell Anthony swatted away a pass intended for McNeill (four catches, 56 yards) in the back of the end zone on third down. The Hornets then watched Bullins' fourth-down pass sail wide, setting off a series of screams from the team and the fans.
"We could have found a ton of different excuses as to why we couldn't get it done," Yoder said. "But our guys rose to the challenge and gutted it out. Everybody was tired, and we found a way to get it done."
Yoder said it felt great to have a football atmosphere that reminded him of what things used to be like before COVID-19.
"What a great day," Yoder said. "A beautiful fall weekend. The crowd was loud. That's what this whole thing was about. I told Keven [Williams], the Methodist football coach, we were lucky to be a part of it. Someone had to lose. I'm glad it wasn't Shenandoah. My wife said to me after the game that felt awesome, because we haven't had those feelings in such a long time. I hope everybody enjoyed it as much as we did."
