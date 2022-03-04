WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University has upheld its pledge to fund youth sports programs for Winchester children.
For the next five years, no child who lives in the city will have to pay the annual $50 to $61 registration fees to participate in the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department's youth basketball, volleyball, flag football and cheer leagues. That's because the university has agreed to give the department $25,000 a year for five years to fund athletic activities aimed at kids.
The initiative stems from a March 2020 agreement between Shenandoah University and the city of Winchester in which the college agreed to renovate and improve a total of four city-owned baseball and softball fields — Bridgeforth, Rotary, Bodie Grim and Henkel Harris — in Jim Barnett Park in exchange for allowing SU's baseball and softball teams to use Bridgeforth and Rotary as their home stadiums for the next 40 years.
To sweeten the deal, SU also agreed to cover the costs of select Parks and Rec youth programs by giving the department $25,000 a year for five years. The first check was presented to Parks and Rec Director Chris Konyar in July and has already covered the registration fees for dozens of children participating in this season's basketball and cheer programs.
"We had heard there was a real desire to make more sports activities available for the underserved population," Mitch Moore, senior vice president of SU, said on Friday. "We put in our memorandum of agreement [with the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board] the idea that the university would fund a total of $125,000 — $25,000 a year — to go to the Parks and Rec Department to use as they saw fit. ... We wanted to help because some sports activities can be expensive and we really wanted to be a part of that solution."
Shortly after Konyar was named Winchester Parks and Recreation director in July, Moore presented him with the first $25,000 check.
"That was my third day on the job," Konyar said on Friday. "It was a wonderful opportunity for us to make an impact on the Winchester community."
Koyar selected the programs that could best utilize the money — youth basketball, volleyball, flag football and cheer. Registrations for the basketball and cheer programs have already taken place and Maggie McCampbell Lien, public information officer for the Parks and Recreation Department, said the following percentages of participants had their registration fees waived:
- Junior Basketball — 82%
- Senior Basketball — 69%
- Pee Wee 5-6 Basketball — 82%
- Pee Wee 7-8 Basketball — 90%
- Pee Wee 5-6 Cheer — 77%
- Pee Wee 7-8 Cheer — 50%
"We had over 200 kids in the basketball and cheer programs, which is an uptick for us," Konyar said. "Traditionally, our leagues are a little bit smaller."
Volleyball registration opens on March 21 and sign-ups for flag football start on April 18.
Additionally, Konyar said the SU money is expected to offset registration fees for this summer's youth swimming lessons in Jim Barnett Park's outdoor pool.
As for the approximately $4 million in baseball diamond improvements, they were completed last month save for some last-minute details that could come up when officials review a project punch list in the coming days. Moore said those final touches should be wrapped up by the end of May.
Bridgeforth and Rotary are now the home fields for SU’s baseball and softball teams, and the diamonds will also be used by the Winchester Baseball youth league and Valley League Baseball. Bodie Grim has become the new home field for Handley High School‘s baseball team, and Henkel Harris is the home of Handley’s softball team.
There will be a second phase to the improvements at Bridgeforth that includes additional amenities like new lighting. Moore said SU has until 2025 to complete that final phase, and the remaining work should not interfere with any team's use of Bridgeforth Field.
"We feel that the win-win-win situation that we envisioned is indeed coming together," he said. "We think we're helping to highlight the wonderful jewel that Jim Barnett Park is, and we're glad to be neighbors and help in that cause."
