The Shenandoah University football team is riding high after beating Emory & Henry, a former Old Dominion Athletic Conference rival and first-year NCAA Division II school that the Hornets hadn’t beaten since 2017.
Today, the Hornets look to knock off a current ODAC power that SU also hasn’t beaten since 2017.
SU (5-2, 2-2 ODAC) heads to Day Field in Ashland for a 1 p.m. kickoff against Randolph-Macon College (7-1, 3-1). The Yellow Jackets are the defending ODAC champions and have won three of the last five conference championships overall.
It will be another tremendous challenge for SU’s defense, which passed last week’s test with flying colors. The Wasps came into Shentel Stadium averaging 41 points and 438.8 yards per game but the Hornets emerged with a 9-7 victory. Emory & Henry came up empty on three trips inside the red zone and was held under 30 points for the first time all year and to a season-low 266 yards.
Randolph-Macon (49-7 win over Apprentice last week) comes into today averaging an ODAC-best 465 yards and 41.6 points per game. In the past, it’s been the Yellow Jackets’ rushing attack that has punished the Hornets — 336 of their 490 yards came on the ground in a 52-38 win at Shentel Stadium in the spring — but this year’s R-MC team can also hurt teams through the air. R-MC is averaging 248 yard rushing yards and 217 passing.
“The unique part about them is they use formations and personnel to create different run surfaces that will give them an advantage,” said SU head coach Scott Yoder, citing the use of extra offensive linemen and multiple tight ends. “They’ll try and outnumber you at the point of attack and do it with some QB run game.”
Five-foot-11, 178-pound running back Justin DeLeon (130 carries, 826 yards, 6.4 average) leads the ODAC in rushing yards per game (103.3) and rushing TDs (12) behind a physical offensive line.
“Their offensive line is very, very good,” Yoder said. “You can probably put me back there and they’d get three or four yards.
“They’ve always had backs where if you give them a crease, and there’s four yards there, they’re going to find a way to make six. If you don’t tackle, make it 60. [DeLeon] is a good running back.”
Quarterback Presley Egbers (665 yards and seven TDs passing; 263 yards and seven TDs rushing) gave SU fits in the spring with 174 yards rushing, 153 passing and four total TDs.
SU not only has to account for him but also fellow QB Brecht Heuchan (47 of 68, 968 yards, seven TDs and one INT) and a receiving corps that Yoder says is much improved. R-MC has six players between 125 and 400 receiving yards.
“[Heuchan] is more of the thrower,” Yoder said. “We’ve had to practice for both quarterbacks. Each is unique as far as what we need to do to defend them, so it’s been kind of double the work.”
SU struggled some on offense in part last week because Emory & Henry went with zone coverage instead of the mostly man coverage that the Hornets were expecting. SU turned to Zack Mathis to replace freshman starter Steven Hugney in the second half. Hugney threw three interceptions in the first half.
Hugney (92 of 168 for 1,042 yards, eight TDs, 10 interceptions) has had some brilliant performances. He was ODAC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Guilford, but Yoder said there also have been times where Hugney’s eagerness to make something special happen has hurt him.
“I think Steven’s mistake right now is just trying to a little too much,” Yoder said. “That’s just being a young guy. He’s capable. Sometimes he just presses a little bit. That’s what I thought was going on on Saturday, so we sat him down and went with Mathis. But Stevie’s a competitor. He’ll be fine. He’s had a good week of practice, so I’m not concerned.”
The Yellow Jackets are surrendering 295.5 yards and 16 points per game, both second in the ODAC. R-MC allows 197.9 yards passing and ranks first in the ODAC in interceptions (11).
“They’re going to be aggressive stopping the run and make runs bounce to the outside,” Yoder said. “Watching them on video, you would think if we’re going to have some advantage and some success, it’s going to be in the pass game. We’re going to have to be efficient.”
