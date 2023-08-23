WINCHESTER — The concept was simple at Shenandoah University’s move-in day on Wednesday: If you need help, find somebody wearing a red shirt.
This included university administrators who offered directions and information, as well as student athletes who unloaded clothes, bedding and mini fridges from the cars that lined up in front of the residence halls.
Move-in day inevitably comes with jitters, but Shenandoah University offered a plethora of helping hands.
“This day is all about what it is to be Shenandoah,” said SU President Tracy Fitzsimmons. “So we believe in doing things right. If you’re gonna do something, do it well. And part of doing it well is welcoming people with open arms and lots of heart and compassion, and being truly helpful. Not just saying, ‘I’m here to help,’ but actually being helpful. And so this is an example of what Shenandoah is. The heart of Shenandoah is about family and sticking with each other.”
Incoming freshmen and transfer students were serenaded by SU’s marching band, which was launched last year and has already grown from 73 to 124 members.
Students from the football, women’s lacrosse and e-sports teams were on stand-by, helping families carry boxes and supplies into residence halls — a tradition that has been in place for the past 16 years.
“It’s pretty fun. It’s definitely a little hot, I wish I had some water,” said freshman Jaquan Corner who, along with his football teammates, helped students move in. “But it’s pretty nice, especially to see that like, when I was moving in, and there was nobody, it’s good to see that I wasn’t the only one with ... a worried face, like everybody kind of looks a little stressed, but we’re here to make it easy for everybody.”
Corner moved into SU on Aug. 9 with the other student athletes. He’s originally from Maryland, and said he’s enjoyed exploring SU’s campus.
“I go outside a lot more, like I walk around the campus all day, all night. It’s just beautiful around here. It’s definitely different scenery. It’s more nature. I really do like it,” he said.
Brent and Joie Orr moved their son, Brendan, into his dorm, and were more than appreciative of SU’s all hands on deck strategy.
“I mean, I got out of the car and I said, ‘well, we have to get stuff in the backseat,’ and it was gone. I mean, before I even got out of the car. It was amazing,” said Joie Orr.
Originally from Pennsylvania, Brendan Orr said he was looking forward to getting a fresh start at SU. He’s also a member of the wrestling team, and said he’s looking forward to the season.
“[I’m] pretty excited and pretty pumped to start my freshman year,” he said. “... I’m far enough to be away, but I’m close enough that I can go home, so it’s not too bad.”
SU’s student body is made up of students from all over, with the biggest percentages coming from Virginia (58%), Maryland (15%) and Pennsylvania (9%). However this year, Fitzsimmons said SU has the largest number of incoming students from the local area it’s ever seen.
As of Aug. 1, 18 students from James Wood High School, 12 students from Millbrook High School, 10 students from Handley High School and nine students from Sherando High School had committed to attending SU. Combined, the four high schools in Frederick County and Winchester have more graduates attending SU than any other single institution, according to SU’s office of communications.
“We are delighted that they are here and that they recognize that they can feel like they’ve gone away to college just by going across town or across the county,” Fitzsimmons said.
Jailynn Rivera is one of the Handley graduates attending SU this fall. Though she always saw herself at the University of Virginia, her path led her to SU, which offered her a huge scholarship and admission to its highly competitive Early Assurance Physician Assistant Program, which will guarantee her a spot at SU’s PA school once she finishes her undergraduate studies.
“It’s definitely a mix of emotions. Like I’m super excited, honestly, to be staying here because at first, I was like, ‘wow, everyone’s gonna be leaving.’ So like, I was really upset at first ... But then I realized, I never really had a reason to leave Winchester, Virginia. And this is my hometown,” she said.
In addition to her studies, Rivera said she has already joined the cheerleading team, and is looking forward to joining the Student Government Association (SGA), becoming an orientation leader in the future and is planning on playing club soccer. She’s also taking a trip to Spain in October through her first year seminar course.
“That’s gonna be really fun,” she said.
Rivera is one of SU’s Presidential Scholars, the top scholarship awarded to incoming students. There were 20 first-year Presidential Scholars who enrolled at SU for the fall semester. Of those 20, three graduated from Handley, one graduated from Millbrook and one graduated from James Wood. Recipients are awarded $20,000 per year toward their tuition.
Julian DiNapoli, another Handley grad and Presidential Scholarship recipient, also decided to stay local for college. He’ll be taking the stage at SU’s conservatory studying musical theater.
“It’s the perfect university for me,” he said. “You know, it has the best conservatory in, you know, in Virginia, I suppose. And it has the best staff. ... The curriculum is designed to put you directly into the industry.”
DiNapoli said he’s looking forward to living at home during his years at SU, as he has “a wonderful bed, and a wonderful, high pressure shower.”
“I have no regrets about not staying on campus. People argue that that’s the way you’ll get the whole experience, but with the musical theater majors and lots of other conservatory majors, you’re basically there 24/7 anyway. So you know, hopefully I’ll make some friends and I’ll stay there a lot, and home will really just be the sanctuary,” he said. “Sometimes dorms don’t feel like a sanctuary for some students, and I’m blessed enough to go home and fully recharge so I can get back and do my best at school.”
DiNapoli is also excited to audition for this year’s three main stage musicals: “Into the Woods,” Rent” and “Pippin.”
Both locally and generally speaking, SU is growing. While student body numbers won’t be finalized until the October census, a preliminary count shows about 700 new undergraduate students and 700 new graduate students. The university’s total enrollment is currently about 4,200.
There also are new programs starting this fall. Students can now pursue concentrations in computer engineering, software engineering, simulation engineering or engineering physics for the bachelor of science in engineering; a three-year bachelor of arts in music; a three-year bachelor of music in jazz and commercial music; an aviation studies concentration for the bachelor of business administration; a master of science in health sciences (online); a doctor of medical science (online); a master’s degree in engineering and an online track for a master’s degree in voice pedagogy, which will accompany the on-campus program. A bachelor’s degree in biochemistry is new as well.
“I hope that the community recognizes and appreciates that having a university here (in Winchester) means that it brings great economic vitality to the region, but it also brings cultural opportunities, educational opportunities that otherwise wouldn’t exist,” said Fitzsimmons. “It brings students to work in, intern in our local businesses. It gives us opportunities to recruit them to stay here to work in the local community, to take jobs, to step up and be leaders, to choose to raise a family here. And so all of that contributes to the economic stability and growth of this region as well, but it also creates a fuller, more rich experience.”
SU graduate students in the School of Health Professions and the School of Pharmacy began classes on Monday. Undergraduate classes begin Aug. 28.
