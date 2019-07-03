WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University has become one of eight private colleges and universities approved by Virginia's Board of Education to offer new programs to allow graduates to teach after earning a four-year degree in education.
Before the policy approval on June 20, the vast majority of Shenandoah University students looking to start a career in teaching had to take between four-and-a half-to five years of college courses before they could start instructing in a classroom full-time, said Jill Lindsey, director of SU's School of Education & Leadership.
In March of 2018, Gov. Ralph Northam issued a directive asking for four-year degrees in education to be offered by the fall of 2019. The state legislature approved the measure, followed by the Board of Education. Before that, a student in Virginia could not earn a bachelor's degree in education, Lindsey said. Students had to get a degree in another topic instead.
"There's this implicit message that being a teacher isn't even good enough, because you can't even get a degree in it," Lindsey said.
The change comes as the nation faces a teacher shortage.
SU will be offering education endorsement programs specializing in elementary education, middle education, biology, chemistry, English, history and social sciences, and math, with the option for special education add-on endorsements.
Starting in the fall, students will have until the first half of their sophomore year to decide if they want to enroll in the teaching program to graduate in four years.
The hope is that the new program will attract more prospective teachers, Lindsey said.
SU also is developing scholarships that will make it more possible for students from diverse backgrounds to pursue an education career.
"The goal is to have [a school's] teaching staff be reflective of the students that they're serving, because it's so important for students to see themselves in their teachers," Lindsey said.
