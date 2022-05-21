WINCHESTER — Sitting in the front row at Saturday's commencement at Shenandoah University was all the motivation Student Government Association President Armani Cheilchani needed to finish her degree in exercise science.
Cheilchani said her mother has been a registered nurse for over 30 years after first being rejected for licensed practical nurse school. Cheilchani said her mother’s mother only had a GED and that her mother’s father only had a fourth-grade education, but her mom powered her way through school to become a registered nurse.
“Somehow they were still pushed and determined to go to college,” Cheilchani told the audience inside the university's James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics and Events Center before introducing her mother. “The main reason why I’m standing here today is because of her perseverance and because she didn’t give up. She has watched me get recognized on so many platforms and so many stages, but I know that I wouldn’t be standing right here if she wasn’t sitting right there.”
Cheilchani was one of 1,337 students, including 237 August 2021 graduates, 348 December 2021 graduates and 752 candidates for May 2022 degrees, to receive degrees on Saturday.
She urged her fellow graduates to not quit on their dreams as they continue their journey beyond SU.
She also challenged her classmates to “allow God to be the pilot over your life.”
“This simply means to solely trust and rely on him, especially in adversity. I know at times that can be difficult, especially when you didn’t pass a class or didn’t pass an exam or you didn’t receive the grade you wanted on a particular assignment,” Cheilchani said. “(God) already has a predestined outcome for your life, and it did not surprise him that all of you would be here on graduation. He did not bring you all the way to graduation just to leave you here. If you continue to trust in him, he will continue to open doors for you that no man can shut and allow you to experience opportunities that you didn’t even think were possible.”
Cheilchani, who will continue her education in SU’s physical therapy program in the fall, said she learned that leadership isn’t easy, but it is necessary for navigating through life.
“Leadership is not a walk in the park. It’s not all cake and ice cream,” she said. “It’s not about what you will receive; it’s about what you can do for others. Even in the midst of adversity, challenges and difficulty, one thing: you keep your integrity as an individual. You keep your integrity as an individual no matter what may go on in your life. You keep that integrity as an individual and also you keep holding on to the peace that goes with it.”
Anne Popp Lewis, president of the SU Alumni Association Board of Directors, had a similar message for graduates, urging them to be “educated for life, but never stop learning.”
SU President Tracy Fitzsimmons said she was excited to welcome graduates back into the Wilkins Center after the previous two commencements had been modified due to COVID-19.
Fitzsimmons commended both students and faculty for their handling of the past two years and for powering through their work, saying it was cause for an even bigger celebration than normal.
“You are such a beautiful sight,” Fitzsimmons said. “It’s with great joy that I welcome you to your graduation. … When you arrived a couple of years ago, we asked for responsibility. We needed you to hunker down, we needed you to put away some of the trappings of college in years past to just get us through the beginning of the pandemic. And what did we say? When the virus stops raging, we will rage. Well, it hasn’t exactly stopped raging, but for one day we are going to be here to celebrate and whoop and holler.”
Of Saturday's graduates, 116 are from Winchester, 49 are from Frederick County, 23 are from Warren County, 18 are from Shenandoah County and five are from Clarke County.
SU also presented its President’s Medals to the faculty and staff as well as an honorary doctor of law degree to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
