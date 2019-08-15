Loudoun County Sheriff's deputies cross University Drive at the entrance to Shenandoah University on Wednesday, where a large American flag was suspended by firefighters' ladder trucks, to attend the funeral of Deputy First Class Justin JaCory Payne of the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, who died of natural causes Aug. 7. The 38-year-old Payne was born in Winchester and graduated from Handley High School and SU before joining the Loudoun Sheriff's Office in 2005, according to his obituary and the Sheriff's Office Facebook page. His funeral was held at the university.
