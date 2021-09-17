There will be no shortage of motivation when the Shenandoah University football team travels to Hampden-Sydney College for today’s 1 p.m. game.
It’s the Old Dominion Athletic Conference opener for both teams, and the Hornets (2-0) will be trying to avenge a 26-0 loss to the Tigers (0-2) at Shentel Stadium in the spring.
Prior to that contest, SU had not been shut out in a game since 2010. The Hornets had only four first downs and gained 83 yards (they had minus-10 rushing).
“There’s no doubt we know what happened in the spring,” Yoder said. “We’ve talked about it. We’ve addressed it. We’ve used it as a challenge. We got shut out. That’s not ever really been Shenandoah football, to get shut out. They deserved it. They beat us up and just bullied us.
“But I don’t think it’s a ‘this is payback for last year,’ situation. We’ve put ourself in good position, and this is the start of ODAC play against a quality opponent on the road. How could you not be excited for that?”
The Tigers have lost to a couple of quality opponents in Baldwin Wallace (45-24) and last week, Widener (34-27). Yoder notes that Hampden-Sydney still has a lot of talented players from the team that went 4-1 in the spring (losing only to ODAC champion Randolph-Macon), particularly on defense.
Hampden-Sydney and its 3-3 stack defense includes first team All-ODAC linebacker Brandon Weinberg (24 tackles, 3.5 for loss) as part of an experienced front six, and sophomore safety Will Pickren (team-high 27 tackles, two for loss), the ODAC’s Rookie of the Year in the spring.
“[Pickren] hurt us in our [spring] game. He’s athletic, he’s rangy, he can tackle, he can cover in space,” Yoder said. “They’re good on defense.”
The Hornets will attack the Tigers with an offense that features quarterbacks Steven Hugney (9 of 23, 93 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions) and Zack Mathis (12 of 25, 301 yards, three TDs), running back Rashadeen Byrd Jr. (52 carries, 210 yards, two TDs) and receivers Ethan Bigbee (seven catches, 205 yards, three TDs) and Brant Butler (seven catches, 122 yards, TD). Hugney will start today but Mathis will also play.
Byrd leads a running attack that hasn’t always excelled but has been a lot better than the spring. SU rushed for 112 yards on 3.0 yards per carry vs. Methodist and 223 yards on 4.1 ypc in last week’s 30-21 win at N.C. Wesleyan.
Hampden-Sydney’s offense is led by quarterback Tanner Bernard (35 of 53, 443 yards, two TDs, 1 INT), running backs Josh Jones (25 carries, 73 yards, TD) and Kaleb Smith (13 carries, 47 yards, TD) and wide receiver Dillon Costello (seven catches, 167 yards, TD).
“They look for ways to get a favorable matchup one-on-one in space for their guy, and we’re going to have to defend really well, we’re going to have to tackle,” Yoder said. “We’re going to have to be coaches on the field, because they’re going to give us stuff we’ve never seen before.”
Yoder said the Tigers aren’t as experienced on the offensive line as they are at the skill positions.
“I think they’ll do some things to take some pressure off [the offensive line],” Yoder said. “Quick throws, screens, things like that to try and get us not just being able to attack the quarterback.”
The Hornets are led on defense by defensive tackle Mason Caldwell (15.5 tackles, five for loss, two sacks), linebacker Ben Burgan (17 tackles, one interception) and cornerback Trammell Anthony (seven tackles).
