Shenandoah University will host its first-ever Fall Festival Fireworks Show at 8 p.m. Saturday.
In the event of heavy rain, the show will be postponed until Sunday at 8 p.m.
"Shenandoah is excited to offer this fireworks show to the broader community, but we are encouraging, based on the size of our campus and its proximity to the main thoroughfare, that on-campus viewing be limited," a media release stated. "Please view the fireworks from several convenient public parking areas around campus and on park grounds such as Jim Barnett Park closer to Wilkins Lake."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.