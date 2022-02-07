Shenandoah University will host a viewing of the livestream of the joint memorial service for Vashon "J.J." Jefferson and John Painter at SU's Goodson Chapel-Recital Hall on at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Jefferson and Painter were killed in the line of duty at Bridgewater College on Feb. 1, where they worked as campus officers. Jefferson previously worked in SU's Department of Public Safety.
The memorial service is taking place at James Madison University's Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg.
Members of the public are invited to Shenandoah to view the livestream of the service.
Please note that SU currently requires that masks be worn in all indoor spaces, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.
