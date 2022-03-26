WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University has launched an intriguing new program that pairs psychology students with shelter dogs for lessons in behavior modification techniques.
Thanks to Gucci, Spud, Penelope, Brutus and Mogul, 19 students are currently learning first-hand how patience, positive reinforcement and praise can overcome bad behaviors.
"It's really the same principles whether you apply them to animals or humans," said Rodney Bragdon, an associate professor at Shenandoah University who is overseeing the Psychology 330: Behavior Modification course with assistance from professional dog trainer Lisa Marino. "What we're really doing is looking for the consequences of behavior and trying to manipulate those consequences to get the desired behavior that we want."
Bragdon explained that dogs and humans alike respond better to praise than punishment. While a dog's good behavior should be rewarded with treats and a scratch behind the ears, a child's good behavior should be reinforced with hugs and compliments.
"When a kid's playing nice, make sure you give them attention and praise," Bragdon said. "When they're acting out, don't give them that attention. You'll find that they're going to start acting the way you want them to if you give them the reinforcement that they're after."
***
At 8 a.m. Thursday morning, Mogul, Brutus, Gucci, Spud and Penelope — all wearing special harnesses labeled "Hornet In Training," a reference to the university's mascot — were led into SU's Halpin-Harrison Hall for the start of class.
The Psychology 330 students split into five groups and led each pup into a private classroom to minimize distractions while teaching the dogs skills like sit, shake and heel.
Marino, a former middle school teacher who has operated her own Frederick County business, Head of the Class Dog Training, since 2012, watched the students as they issued commands and handed out treats.
"For the first month, I came to most classes," Marino said about teaching the students to teach the dogs. "They've had more time to work on their own, so this is the first time I've been here in two or three weeks."
She was impressed by what she saw on Thursday morning.
Spud, a wiry and somewhat skittish 1-year-old terrier mix, was learning how to shake hands with his team of trainers — senior Abbey Esparza, juniors Lila Shipley and Ashlee Myers, and first-year student Rachael Blumenschine.
"Spud has taught us a lot of patience because he's really stubborn," Esparza said. "He wouldn't sit for us for three or four weeks, so we thought he couldn't physically sit. Then one day he started sitting. He just didn't want to before."
In another room, Mogul, a mutt who is the youngest in the group at about 5 months old, was learning to return and sit with sophomore Savannah Lee and first-year students Mikaela Fairbanks and Peter Van Eck.
"It's nice having a different experience than what I was told college would be," Van Eck said, "and it's pretty exciting to be part of the first group at this college to ever do this."
Brutus was next door learning to heel with junior Kara Gilpin, sophomore Louis Mejia and first-year student Hunter Locke.
"Once he started opening up and relaxing, he started learning real quick," Locke said about the 7-year-old hound mix.
Brutus is being fostered by Bragdon — "I couldn't find a fourth placement," he said with a laugh — so after Thursday morning's session ended, the dog spent the rest of the day hanging out with the professor on campus.
"He stays with me during my meetings," Bragdon said. "My colleagues get mad when I show up without Brutus."
***
Bragdon has been teaching Psychology 330 for 16 years and, in the past, has occasionally used animal training as a teaching tool.
"I've even sent students out to the SPCAs [in Winchester and Frederick County] to work with dogs, but it didn't work great because the dogs got adopted [during the course] and there was no consistency," he said.
Making dogs a full-time component of the program is a new development this semester that became possible thanks to SU's decision in August to allow students to keep pets in two of its dormitories, South Campus Commons and Edwards Residential Village.
"They don't have to be service animals, they don't have to be emotional support animals," Bragdon said. "Students can just have a dog if they want a dog."
That policy change opened the door for some of the current Psychology 330 students to become roommates with four shelter dogs from the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick and Clarke Counties at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester. Gucci, Spud and Penelope are being fostered on campus by students, while Brutus is living with Bragdon.
A fifth dog, Mogul, was a late entry to the program. She is a rescue recently adopted by SU President Tracy Fitzsimmons, who agreed to let her new puppy participate in the psychology course because it helps both the students and the dog.
"The beauty behind this service learning project is that students are getting to apply course concepts — hands-on practice, which most students love because it's better than just sitting in a classroom — and we also get to provide a meaningful service to the community," Bragdon said. "There's very clear research that shows if a shelter dog can learn even one obedience command, their chances of adoption go way up. It's kind of a win-win."
At the end of the course in May, Brutus, Gucci, Spud and Penelope will be returned to the SPCA and offered for adoption.
Maybe.
"The students who are fostering get first right of adoption at the end of this," Bragdon said.
If the foster students choose not to keep their dogs, adoption rights will then go to the other students enrolled in the course. If there are still no takers, the dogs will be returned to the shelter on Featherbed Lane to await someone to take them home.
"I don't think any dog is going to make it that far," Bragdon said. "I'm pretty sure the three who are fostering are going to keep the dogs."
As for Brutus, Bragdon said he probably won't keep him because he already has a pet and, since it's likely he'll be fostering more dogs for future courses, he and his wife don't want their house to become overrun by canines. Not to worry, though, because Gilpin, one of the students training Brutus, has already called dibs.
"I won't be without him," Gilpin said with a smile. "I have been in love with him since the first day of class."
She may need earmuffs, though. According to Bragdon, Brutus snores like a freight train.
***
This semester is the first time SU has included foster dogs in its Psychology 330 course, but it won't be the last. Bragdon said word is out and students are already lining up to register for the next class this fall.
"They're excited about the dogs," he said.
Students who want to foster a dog in their dorm room will have to indicate that in their residency applications for the next school year. Those who are selected will be assigned to either South Campus Commons or Edwards Residential Village and be required to pay a security deposit to repair any damages caused by their four-legged roommates.
In time, Bragdon said, the unique program could help SU stand out to more aspiring psychology students who are deciding which college to attend.
"I hope so," he said. "There are a lot of undergraduate psychology programs across the nation, but the psychology program here really values hands-on learning. We're constantly looking for opportunities for students to actually apply the principles and the techniques and the skills instead of just sitting in a classroom and talking about it. You can't engage in a project like this and come out the other end not having learned anything."
