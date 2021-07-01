Shenandoah University has made announcements in recent weeks regarding the release of schedules for its various sports for the upcoming school year. For Athletics Director Bridget Lyons, it’s been refreshing to see a full slate of games on tap.
“Oh my goodness, it’s huge,” Lyons said on Thursday afternoon. “I think we’re all refraining from that term ‘return to normalcy,’ but to return to whatever you want to call it for the fall is fantastic, especially for the fall teams. The fall teams were the ones that had the shortest schedules in the spring, so now they’re able to get back, play and also work not just towards conference championships but also, we hope, some potential NCAA opportunities. Just being able to visually see that, and knowing it’s there, I think it builds excitement for returning students, new students, parents, so they can start planning to come to events. I think it gives us a lot of momentum that builds up in the summer in preparation for the fall.”
The hope — for Shenandoah University and countless other athletic programs across the country — is that the 2021-22 school year more closely resembles the pre-COVID years and contains less of the hectic and uncertain feel that existed last year as schools did what they could to participate in sports amidst a pandemic.
Absent from Shenandoah’s future plans is the condensed-season structure from 2020-21, which was necessary in order for the university and the rest of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference to contest all of their sports between January and May.
The spring sports — which had their 2020 campaigns halted less than halfway through when COVID-19 forced worldwide shutdowns starting in March of last year — felt the least impact of the condensed-season model in 2021, as the number of games played by those sports neared pre-pandemic levels. But the traditional winter and fall sports — which were held in that order earlier this year — were severely limited.
Shenandoah’s football team, for example, played just five games this spring, half of a traditional 10-game season, while the Hornets’ men’s and women’s basketball teams logged just 11 contests each (three of the men’s games were exhibition contests that did not count toward SU’s overall record). And unlike the spring season, the NCAA canceled Division III championships for the winter and fall sports in 2020-21.
Even practices earlier in the pandemic were severely altered — some teams, like football, had to break players into small groups to limit contact early on — and something as simple as a one-on-one, in-person meeting between coaches and players was prohibited.
“So much of everything now is making connections to perform as a unit, whether it’s a team or as a department, and you just didn’t have that,” Lyons said. “I think that was really hard on the students as well as our coaches in terms of having that ability to get to know your teammates, get to know your student-athletes. I felt I didn’t have that opportunity either.
“It was hard, so I’m really excited for us to return to that, to let students do the normal student things that they haven’t been able to do over the past year.”
Getting through last school year at SU — which, for sports, included regular COVID testing, mask mandates, spectator limitations and other safety measures — was all about “finding a way” and getting a little creative, said Lyons, who expressed pride in the way university staff and students chipped in beyond their “normal tasks and responsibilities” to help put on athletic events.
Between February and April, Shenandoah averaged one home sporting event per day, according to Lyons.
“Everybody went above and beyond,” she said, “and none of us hope we have to ever do that again.”
As enticing as a full return to normalcy sounds, Lyons cautioned that “I don’t think we’re out of the woods free and clear” quite yet. On that same note, though, she added that the university is requiring vaccinations for “certain groups” — which include athletes, coaches and athletic department staff — in an effort to minimize COVID’s threat on campus.
Lyons noted that further discussion still needs to be had about how Shenandoah will view playing sports against institutions that don’t implement similar vaccination requirements, and she added that ODAC athletic trainers will soon meet to discuss that topic. A meeting with conference athletic directors on Monday revealed that “a lot of schools still haven’t 100% decided” on vaccine mandates, Lyons said.
A university committee that met weekly last school year will reconvene next week, Lyons added, to also discuss how Shenandoah will handle student-athletes — in terms of testing and mask-wearing — who obtain a waiver to free themselves from the vaccine requirement.
Shenandoah will continue to keep many of the extra sanitary procedures in place, Lyons said, and the university will continue to use an electronic ticketing system for its home events. She added that the school’s live-streaming capabilities of home games would be “enhanced” for the upcoming school year.
Lyons stated that the university “weathered the storm pretty well” from an enrollment standpoint last year as it offered students a hybrid model of schooling that blended in-person and online classwork, and therefore “made it out the other side in a much better way than a lot of schools were” financially.
Lyons said exact monetary figures wouldn’t be available for the last fiscal year (which ended on Wednesday) until Shenandoah goes through its annual audit, but she added that “we had what we needed to function as a department” through the pandemic.
“Unlike other schools, we did not have to furlough coaches, we did not have to have anybody take a pay cut, we did not have to take away any of the services or cut back on athletic events,” Lyons said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.