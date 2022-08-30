WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University football team would love to have an offense similar in production level to the offenses it had in 2017 and 2018, when the Hornets averaged more than 40 points per game in both seasons.
It’s hard to put up those types of numbers without an experienced and reliable quarterback with exceptional leadership skills, though. The Hornets will come into the 2022 season feeling the most confident they’ve been about their quarterback situation since current assistant coach Hayden Bauserman was slinging footballs around Shentel Stadium during those aforementioned 40 ppg seasons.
Sophomore quarterback Steven Hugney is back to take snaps for the Hornets after becoming the first player in program history to capture the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s Rookie of the Year award. He also enters the season as one of the rare sophomores in 10th-year head coach Scott Yoder’s tenure to be a captain, an honor that is voted on by the players.
SU (7-3 overall, 3-3 ODAC last year) opens its season on Saturday at Methodist University of the USA South at 1 p.m. in Fayetteville, N.C.
Senior All-American linebacker Ben Burgan feels SU is in better position to challenge for the ODAC title compared to last year because of the Hornets’ talented and experienced defense, but also because he likes what he’s seen from the Hornets’ offense. Hugney is one of seven returning offensive players who ended the year as starters.
“Stevie coming in as a freshman last year, he did good things,” Burgan said. “But this year, during camp, he’s looking a whole lot better. He’s making a lot better throws, making a lot of smarter decisions. I think he’s got the offense on the way to where they need to be.”
The Hornets had a solid offense last year, ranking fifth out of seven teams in the ODAC in scoring (24.6 points per game) and fifth in total yards per game (356.9).
SU ranked third in the ODAC in passing yards per game (221.1) thanks mainly to Hugney. He completed 141 of 248 passes for 1,615 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and ran the ball 55 times for 172 yards (a 3.1 average) and one TD, and he put up those numbers even though SU sometimes turned to graduated backup quarterback Zack Mathis to provide a spark. Now a volunteer SU coach, Mathis (45 of 78 for 498 yards, four TDs, one interception) saw significant action in five games last season.
The 2021 season was a big adjustment for Hugney, who says he didn’t throw the ball much while guiding a wing-T offense at Robinson High School in Fairfax. But as the year went on, his trust in what offensive coordinator Stan Hodgin and Bauserman and the rest of the coaching staff were telling him increased, and that helped him perform better as a quarterback.
“Trusting my reads and slowing the game down,” said Hugney when asked what improved the most for him. “Don’t think too much, which I do sometimes. I’ve been playing football for almost 15 years, so at this point I’ve just got to play and not overthink.”
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Hugney says he has much a better grasp of the offense heading into this season, and he feels the five-to-10 pounds he’s added to his frame has helped with his throws.
“I think I can spin the ball a little bit harder than I could last year,” Hugney said.
Hodgin said the growth in Hugney’s game is evident.
“I think he is doing a really nice job of understanding what his options are, trusting what we do schematically, trusting what his eyes see as far as going through his progression,” Hodgin said. “And I think he is certainly doing a nice job of trusting his teammates that they’re going to do their [responsibility].”
Hugney said it meant a lot to be named a captain. Yoder wasn’t surprised the players came to that decision.
“I think the guys really embrace him on both sides of the ball,” Yoder said. “We haven’t had too many sophomore captains around here. Steven’s a great competitor and he wants to win, and he’s going to do what it takes to give us the best chance to do that.
“I think we’re really excited to see him play with a year of experience. I think he’s going to show us how productive he can be.”
With plenty of experience around Hugney, SU hopes it can put up some bigger numbers on the scoreboard.
In 2021, SU tied for second in the ODAC in red-zone opportunities (38), but finished last in red zone scoring percentage (74 percent, with 28 scores), and last in touchdown percentage (55 percent, with 21 TDs). Hodgin wants to see improvement in those areas as well as third-down conversions, a category in which SU ranked fourth (54 of 142 for 38 percent). He likes what he’s seen from SU in its preseason scrimmage opportunities.
“I’m just excited about this team’s growth,” said Hodgin, who is also in his 10th year on SU’s staff. “And I’m really excited about the investment our returners made in particular preparing for the year physically and mentally. And I think our first years, coming into a situation they have no reason to know what to expect, I believe they’ve come in as prepared as any first-year group I’ve ever had.”
Hugney’s main receiving options are senior Caleb Reedy (nine catches, 191 yards, one TD), junior Andre Jackson (13 catches, 119 yards, one TD) and sophomore Jaden Roberts at the outside spots and graduate student Ethan Bigbee (47 catches for 476 yards, 10.1 average, five TDs) and senior Bryar Wheeler (five catches, 52 yards) on the inside. Freshman Troy Stinnett out of Strasburg High School and sophomore Michael Shiel also have stood out in camp.
The big question for the Hornets will be to find a way to thrive through the air without graduated leading receiver Brant Butler (56 catches, 881 yards, seven TDs).
“You lose a guy like Brant Butler, you’re not going to replace him,” Hodgin said. “But we have some guys that have not had a huge opportunity in those same similar situations in the past that at least to this point, three weeks in, are doing a really nice job of stepping up and executing at a high level in critical situations as Brant did a year ago. As far as depth is concerned and ability to make plays, I think as a unit this might be as talented as a receiver group as we’ve ever had.”
At running back, Yoder feels SU has four players who can start. The Hornets feature Second Team All-ODAC graduate student Rashadeen Byrd Jr. (185 carries, 820 yards, 4.4 average, 11 TDs; 16 catches, 77 yards); senior Gary Garlic (51 carries, 217 yards, two TDs); and sophomores Markell Jackson and AJ Maxwell.
“The hard part is going to be keeping them happy,” said Yoder of the running backs. “They’re good football players and good team guys and work hard, but there’s only one football. There are things they do really well, so we’ll certainly have some sets where [specific] guys are in just to kind of amplify their strengths. We haven’t done much two-back stuff, but it’s definitely on the table when you’ve got that much depth.”
Yoder added that another benefit to having a deep group of running backs is that the Hornets might be able to rest them enough so that they’ll all be running hard when a lot of players are wearing down in late October and into November.
On Sunday, Yoder said SU’s starting offensive line would likely feature freshman Andy Anderson (6-1, 285) pounds out of Lafayette High School in Williamsburg at left tackle; sophomore Rusty Forbes (6-0, 240) at left guard; and returning starters and juniors Noah Temme (center, 6-2, 260), Dom Gulli (right guard, 6-3, 285); and captain and Second Team All-ODAC selection David Munoz (right tackle, 6-3, 270).
Yoder said Anderson’s ability to start immediately on the offensive line says a lot about him. “The closer you get to the ball, the harder it is to start as a young person because things happen so fast and you’ve got to know so much,” Yoder said. “He’s really, really technically sound and he’s really picked things up.”
Sophomore Carter Runyon (Third Team All-ODAC) is back at SU’s starting tight end, and grad student Mac Padgett will also see significant time.
“Carter is going to be a much bigger part of the offensive attack,” Yoder said.
Ultimately, Hugney feels the players’ trust in each other and ability to execute their responsibilities will play a big role in how well SU’s offense performs this year.
“If we get 11 people doing their job every play, we’re going to be hard to stop,” Hugney said.
