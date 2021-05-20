Despite being ranked among the top Division III baseball programs all season long by one national poll, Shenandoah University may need to win this weekend’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament championship series to secure a spot in this season’s trimmed-down NCAA tournament.
That’s the approach No. 4 SU is taking when it travels to No. 2 Lynchburg University today for the start of a best-of-three clash of Hornets vs. Hornets for the ODAC title and the automatic NCAA playoff berth that comes along with it. An if-necessary Game 3 will take place on Saturday if today’s noon doubleheader doesn’t crown a champ.
Fourth-seeded Shenandoah (30-9), which has been a mainstay in the D3baseball.com/National Collegiate Baseball Writers’ Association Top 25 this spring, is seeking its third straight conference tournament title and 11th NCAA Tournament appearance in the last 12 seasons.
Because of the pandemic, the NCAA field has been whittled down to 48 teams — the super regionals that made their Division III debut in 2019 have also been cut this spring — and includes just six at-large bids.
For that reason, Shenandoah coach Kevin Anderson thinks his team needs to win the ODAC tournament to ensure an NCAA spot.
“We’ve been following some tournaments across the country. Even though we’ve been in pretty much the top 15, 16 all season from the get-go, we feel we need to win the tournament to solidify a bid,” Anderson said earlier this week. “There’s been a couple upsets where teams that were supposed to win [their conference tournaments] didn’t, and they may be ahead of us regionally. I think in any other year that we would be sitting pretty good to get one of the 14 or 16 at-large bids but I don’t think that’s really the case.”
To eliminate any uncertainty, Shenandoah will need to win two games against a Lynchburg squad that Anderson said is the “real deal.”
SU swept a doubleheader against Lynchburg (32-12) in Winchester on April 17, winning the opener 2-0 behind a complete-game shutout from left-hander Tad Dean and winning the nightcap 4-3 after rallying from a three-run deficit in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Lynchburg, which is 14-12 against Shenandoah all-time, is the only current ODAC member with a lifetime winning record against SU, though Shenandoah is 11-5 in the series since joining the conference in 2013. Lynchburg, which beat Washington & Lee in the opening round and rallied past Bridgewater in a decisive Game 3 in last weekend’s semifinals, is seeking its ninth ODAC title and first since 2012, while Shenandoah is hunting its fourth.
No team has won three straight ODAC tournament titles since Bridgewater accomplished the feat from 1994 to 1996.
Shenandoah has been the conference’s best-hitting team all season. Led by ODAC Player of the Year Colby Martin (.490 average, eight home runs, 53 RBIs), fellow all-conference first-teamers Pearce Bucher (.394, four homers, 36 RBIs) and Frankie Ritter (.367, eight homers, 42 RBIs) and senior slugger Keegan Woolford (13 home runs, 53 RBIs), SU leads the conference in batting average (.335), slugging percentage (.533) and home runs (51).
Against Lynchburg, SU will face a pitching staff that is tops in the ODAC in ERA (3.42) and strikeouts per nine innings (9.43) and boasts the conference’s Pitcher of the Year Brandon Pond, a junior right-hander who is 7-4 with a 2.79 ERA, 83 strikeouts and 12 walks in 80.2 innings.
Kinston Carson (3-1, conference-best 1.79 ERA), a left-hander and a first-team All-ODAC selection as a utility player, and sophomore right-hander Zack Potts (6-0, 2.28 ERA, 67 strikeouts, nine walks in 67 innings) complete a starting rotation that Anderson said features “three dominant arms.” Closer Grayson Thurman, who pitched six innings of scoreless relief as Lynchburg rallied from down 5-0 to beat Bridgewater on Sunday to advance to the championship series, has 73 strikeouts in 392/3 innings (16.56 strikeouts per nine innings).
Shenandoah handed Carson his only loss of the spring in the first game on April 17 (Carson allowed one earned run in eight innings), and Pond took a no-decision in the second contest after tossing seven innings while allowing three earned runs over 7.1.
Anderson said Shenandoah is expecting to see Potts in Game 1 on Friday.
“He’s a fastball-slider guy,” Anderson said. “He’s gonna sit 86, 88, touch 89 [mph] with a nasty wipeout slider.”
Shenandoah likely will counter with Dean in Game 1, if SU follows its season-long trend. Dean has started the opener of each weekend conference series this spring and is 6-1 with a 2.24 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 72.1 innings.
Dean has been stellar in the ODAC tournament, posting a complete-game shutout against Hampden-Sydney in the opening series and tossing eight innings while allowing one run against Eastern Mennonite in last weekend’s semifinals.
“He’s answered the bell,” Anderson said of Dean, a Sherando High School graduate. “He’s a coach’s dream. He’s a student of the game, breaks down a lot of video to perfect his mechanics. He lives in the weight room and he’s got himself in great physical condition.”
The pool of SU starters for Game 2 and the potential Game 3 this weekend includes Reilly Owen (who pitched Game 2 vs. EMU last weekend and is 7-0 with a 3.54 ERA), Calvin Pastel (4-1, 3.32 ERA) and Michael Prosperi.
Lynchburg ranks fifth in the ODAC in batting average (.287), is second to SU in home runs (25) and runs per game (9.0) and is the conference’s run-away leader in stolen bases (105).
Sophomore outfielder Avery Neaves is batting .400 with 10 home runs and an ODAC-best 67 RBIs, and he’s tied with Martin for the league lead in steals (24). Neaves brings an 11-game hit streak into the series and is 10-for-18 with 10 RBIs in the ODAC tournament.
Carson (40 RBIs, 51 runs) and Garrett Jackson (eight homers, 35 RBIs, 52 runs) join Neaves among the top five in the conference in runs scored, and Gavin Collins, the ODAC Rookie of the Year, is batting .318 with 31 RBIs.
“I think it’s the best two teams in the ODAC, and that’s not knocking any other teams,” Anderson said of the championship series. “Both of us, I think, are top-20 teams and both of us can make some noise at the NCAA regional and national level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.