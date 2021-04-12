Shenandoah Esports Madden player Dylan “Dyl_tv” Lewis defeated Robert Morris University in the national semifinals in a 2-0 sweep on April 5, securing his spot in the National Associate of Collegiate Esports National Championship.
Lewis (8-1 record) will take on Boise State (9-0) at a time to be determined on April 24 in the championship. The Esports Arena will host a watch party of the match, which will be streamed on the Skillshot Studios twitch channel.
SU Overwatch (4-2) swept the Norwich University Cadets (1-5) 3-0 in week 6 of regular season competition, leaving them tied for eighth place in the PlayVS National League with one week left in the season. The top 32 from the league make playoffs, so SU is likely to qualify.
SU Rocket League (4-3) continued its win streak by defeating Florida State (3-4) in a 3-1 series win on April 8 in the PlayVS Eastern Conference. The team will face off against the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign at 8 p.m. tonight and against George Mason University at 8 p.m. on Wednesday
