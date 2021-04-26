Shenandoah Esports Madden player Dylan “Dyl_tv” Lewis lost to Boise State in the NACE National Championship two games to one in a best-of-3 series. Boise State (10-0) scored a touchdown with four seconds left for a 24-17 win in the final game to win the championship. Lewis (8-2) will return to compete for SU again next year.
SU Overwatch (8-3) ended its season in the round of 16 in the PlayVS National League playoffs. West Virginia University (9-2) defeated the Hornets three matches to two in a best-of-five series. SU won three games to zero against Kaiser University Sarasota (4-4) before losing to WVU.
SU Rocket League (6-6) defeated George Mason three games to zero and Michigan 3-1 in two best-of-5 series last week in PlayVS action. This completed the season for the PlayVS league, but the Hornets are still alive in the Mid Atlantic Esports Conference. They have a 2-2 record in that conference and defeated Northern Virginian Community College last week. Their next match will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
To watch all SU esports competition, tune in to the Shenandoah Esports page on twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/shenandoahesports. For more information on the SU Esports Program or about the Esports Arena, visit https://www.su.edu/esports/.
