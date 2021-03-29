Dylan “Dyl_tv” Lewis of the Shenandoah Esports Madden football team defeated Buena Vista University 2 games to 0 in a best-of-3 matchup in the opening round of the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) playoffs last week. He will face Chowan University in the national quarterfinals tonight at 8 p.m.
The SU Rocket League team (1-3) lost 3-2 in a best-of-5 game event against Davenport University on Thursday night. It also dropped its other match last week 3-1 against Oakland University. Their next match will be this Wednesday as they look to rebound from these two losses.
The SU Overwatch team (3-1) defeated St. Clair College, a team that is highly ranked nationally, 3-1 last week. The SU Overwatch team will compete again tonight at 7 p.m.
To watch all SU esports competition, tune in to the Shenandoah Esports page on twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/shenandoahesports. For more information on the SU Esports Program or about the Esports Arena, visit https://www.su.edu/esports/.
