Dylan “Dyl_tv” Lewis of the Shenandoah Esports Madden football team won his national quarterfinal match against WVU Potomac State College 2-1 and advanced to the semifinals of the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) playoffs. Lewis will play against Robert Morris at 8 p.m. tonight.
The SU Rocket League team lost to Howard Community College in Mid-Atlantic Esports Conference (MAEC) play 3-0 on Wednesday. The Rocket League team bounced back on Thursday in PlayVS competition, sweeping both Auburn and Boston University 3-0 in each series to improve their PlayVS regular season record to 3-3. Its next match will be on Wednesday in MAEC competition against George Mason University.
To watch all SU esports competition, tune in to the Shenandoah Esports page on twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/shenandoahesports. For more information on the SU Esports Program or about the Esports Arena, visit https://www.su.edu/esports/.
