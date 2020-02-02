WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University’s men’s basketball team finally saw some shots go down in the second half against Hampden-Sydney on Saturday afternoon, but it wasn’t enough to overcome its sluggish start in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference contest.
Hornets senior Chris Oates, who hit a trio of 3-pointers in the second half on his way to a team-high 14 points, got a chance late to tie the game off an inbounds play with eight seconds to play, but his deep 3-point attempt misfired to seal SU’s fate in a 61-56 loss at the Wilkins Center.
The Hornets (6-14, 3-8 ODAC), who have lost three straight and seven of their last eight, cut Hampden-Sydney’s lead to two points or less six times in the second half but never led in a game in which they trailed by 11 points at halftime and by 15 points with 16 minutes to play.
SU dug itself the early deficit while shooting just 15 percent in the first half.
“Obviously when you come out and shoot the ball bad at the start, you’re already putting yourself behind in the ballgame. Especially when we’re at home, we need to be the team to come out, get off to a good start,” said Hornets sophomore point guard Harry Wall, who had 13 points in the loss.
“We seem to struggle early on. [During warm-ups], we need to be a little more focused. It starts a lot earlier than when the ball tips. It starts when we first walk into the gym and walk out onto the court. We need to be ready to go at any moment.”
Despite its poor shooting in the first half and a Hampden-Sydney (13-7, 8-3) lead that peaked at 36-21 with 15:55 to play, Shenandoah rallied to make it a game with a 16-3 run over the next 4½ minutes to pull within 39-37.
The Tigers’ lead never stretched beyond five points over the final 11 minutes of the game, but the closest Shenandoah came to completely erasing Hampden-Sydney’s advantage came when Oates’ fourth 3-pointer of the game cut H-SC’s lead to 57-56 with 3:08 left.
Those were the last points for SU, however, which took a timeout after advancing the ball past half-court while trailing 59-56 to draw up a chance for Oates to tie the game in the waning seconds. Oates got an open look from deep on the right wing but his shot clanged off the rim and bounced onto the top of the backboard, giving possession back to the Tigers.
Hampden-Sydney’s Chaise Johnson sank two free throws with two seconds to play to seal the win.
“I kind of just flicked my wrist and kind of ran away from it,” Oates said of his potential game-tying three. “I should’ve just stuck the landing and watched it go in. That’s something I have to learn from.”
Shenandoah ended the night shooting 28.6 percent (20-for-70) from the field, though the Hornets made 40.5 percent of their shots in the second half.
“I thought our ball movement was better, our downhill attacks were better but we also had better people movement,” Hornets head coach Adam Walsh said of the second half. “We got some backdoor looks and got a lot better movement, period, in the second half and that helped us.”
SU began the game by missing its first six shot attempts and 11 of its first 12 shots and ended the half just 5-for-33 from the field and 3-for-15 from beyond the 3-point arc.
“I don’t think we moved the ball very well in the first half,” Walsh said. “Against these guys we really wanted to get multiple paint touches on a possession and I felt like there were too many possessions where we just passed it around the perimeter and we weren’t really getting downhill.”
Saturday marked the return of Shenandoah leading scorer Chris Chaney, who hadn’t played since injuring his ankle against Virginia Wesleyan on Jan. 15. Walsh said working Chaney back into the rotation required a period of adjustment for the senior and his teammates.
Walsh also tweaked SU’s starting lineup against the Tigers, and the Hornets’ top three leading scorers — Chaney, Zach Garrett and Alan Dabney — came in off the bench for Shenandoah and combined for 14 points in the loss.
“I don’t know that our guys adapted well today and we had a bad first half,” Walsh said.
For as poorly as Shenandoah shot, the Tigers were never able to truly separate themselves as Walsh felt the Hornets’ defense stepped up while SU’s shots weren’t falling.
Though four Hampden-Sydney starters — Jack Wyatt (20 points), Ryan Clements (12 points, nine rebounds), Kevin Quinn (12 points) and Johnson (10 points) — scored in double-figures, the Tigers shot only 32.3 percent in the first half and 37.3 percent in the game. SU also forced 16 turnovers.
“We dug deep on our defense and went on to come back and play well in the second half,” Wall said. “We never think that a game’s over until the final whistle.”
Saturday’s loss was the fourth by six points or fewer this season for Shenandoah, which returns to action on Wednesday against Washington and Lee.
“I want everyone in the locker room to [know] we’re very close to winning these games and flipping the script of what people think of the program, what people think of us this year,” Oates said.
