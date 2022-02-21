WINCHESTER — Biblical verses, music and his own words were part of a remembrance of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., held at Shenandoah University on Monday.
Remembrances have been held at SU for about 15 years. Monday’s event, attended by about 40 people at Armstrong Hall, was to be held on the federal holiday for King’s birthday on Jan. 21, but a snowstorm postponed it.
Civil rights protest-era staples like “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” known as the Black national anthem, and “We Shall Overcome” were sung by the Harambee Gospel Choir. The choir got help from 13 Winchester Public Schools students from John Kerr Elementary School and nine from Quarles Elementary School on “This Little Light of Mine.”
Interspersed with the music were images of King and snippets of speeches. They included his best remembered speech: The “I Have a Dream” remarks from the March on Washington in 1963. And the “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” oratory delivered in Memphis on April 3, 1968, a day before the 39-year-old King’s assassination. In the latter speech, a beleaguered King — hounded by the FBI and criticized by some Black Power activists critical of his non-violent resistance approach — remained defiant, vowing “we aren’t going to let any injunction turn us around” in support of striking Memphis garbage workers.
Interspersed with reading of Amos 5:21-24, excerpts from the 1963 Letter From a Birmingham Jail — King’s scorching response to eight white Southern religious leaders critical of anti-segregation protests in the city — was read on stage.
“The contemporary church is so often a weak, ineffectual voice with an uncertain sound. It is so often the arch supporter of the status quo,” speakers read. “Far from being disturbed by the presence of the church, the power structure of the average community is consoled by the church’s often vocal sanction of things as they are.”
Among those reading King’s words was choir member Alex Moore, a 2016 graduate and transfer admissions counselor who’s been participating in the annual remembrance since 2013. Moore said in an interview that he appreciated that the excerpts of speeches at the event illustrated the more radical nature of King rather than the sanitized version often portrayed today.
“The media has placed King in a box in a sense that he has been portrayed as someone who just wanted peace, but not that he didn’t want to ratify the actual systems that were in place,” said Moore, 26. “These quotes portray that.”
Moore said the the event illustrates the love King, who often spoke of a “beloved community,” had for humanity. King championed economic and racial justice, but the celebration comes on the heels of the modern-day lynchings of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd and at a time when the wealth gap between America’s richest and poorest families has more than doubled, according to the Pew Research Center. Moore said King’s words give him inspiration and hope, but he acknowledged the nation hasn’t reached King’s goals.
“It’s up to the government and everybody else,” he said. “We still have a ways to go.”
The Rev. Delyn Celec, interim university chaplain, helped organize the event. She said after the ceremony that the remembrance alternates between having keynote speakers and letting King’s words speak for themselves.
“Because the mission of our university is to educate and inspire, we always want to pull out the [quotes] the students maybe didn’t know” Celec said. “The ‘I Have a Dream’ speech is beautiful, but it’s not where he stopped.”
Yolanda Barbier Gibson, vice president of student affairs, said in an interview that King’s “What is Your Life’s Blueprint?” speech to Philadelphia junior high school students in 1967 remains inspirational to her. In it, King calls for “an eternal commitment” to beauty, justice and love.
“We must keep going. We must keep moving,” Gibson said, quoting King. “If you can’t fly, run. If you can’t run, walk. If you can’t walk, crawl, but by all means, keep moving.”
