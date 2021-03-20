WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University football team didn't accomplish its goal of avoiding an 0-3 start on Friday night, but it did figure out a way to finally get its offense in gear.
Randolph-Macon College defeated the Hornets for the 11th time in 12 years with a 52-38 win at Shentel Stadium, but for just the second time in that stretch the Hornets (0-3, 0-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) cracked the 30-point barrier against the Yellow Jackets (3-0, 3-0).
For an SU team that came in averaging 10.5 points and 190 yards per game and was shut out for the first time since 2010 in its previous game against Hampden-Sydney two weeks ago, that was no small feat.
It was a late special teams play that played a huge role in shaping the final outcome. A low snap forced Hornets punter Brant Butler to scramble to pick the ball off the turf, then forced him into a scrambling run once he did. Butler was tackled for a 16-yard loss at the SU 15 with 8:30 left in the fourth quarter for a turnover on downs. Three plays later, Yellow Jackets quarterback Presley Egbers threw a 12-yard TD pass to Joey Hunt for a 45-31 lead with 7:03 left, and the Hornets never got closer than 14 again.
But if SU head coach Scott Yoder could do things over on that fourth-and-6 play from the Hornets' 31, what's encouraging for SU's offense is that he might not have punted it at all.
While SU had its hands full trying to stop R-MC (the Yellow Jackets gained 489 yards, including 336 rushing, and Egbers passed for 153 yards and two TDs and ran for 182 yards and two scores), he felt the Hornets were holding their own with the ball in their hands.
"I probably should have went for it," said Yoderm whose team gained 336 yards (195 passing). "I liked what we were doing offensively. I felt like our advantage was our offense to be on the field against their defense."
A big reason for Yoder's optimism was the play of sophomore quarterback Chris Sonnenberg, who came on for starter Zack Mathis (4 of 10 for 19 yards) with 7:54 to go in the second quarter and immediately provided thrills for the fans in attendance.
Down 14-0, Sonnenberg had an incompletion on his first pass, but then showed pinpoint touch and accuracy in throwing four straight completions for 77 yards to get the Hornets to the R-MC 10-yard line.
SU ultimately had to settle for a 28-yard Patrick Ritchie field goal to make it 14-3, but the Hornets finally had some momentum. With the help of two huge interception returns — senior Daquan Pridget returned one 48 yards for a TD — the Hornets outscored R-MC 31-16 over a stretch of 18 minutes and 33 seconds to take a 31-30 lead with 2:06 left in the third quarter.
Sonnenberg finished 20 of 30 for 176 yards and one TD, and SU's running game thrived right along with him. After being held to 40 yards on 17 carries in his first two games, Rashadeen Byrd rushed 10 times for 143 yards and three TDs, which went for 5, 51 and 68 yards. The 68-yarder preceded Ritchie's extra-point kick that gave the Hornets that 31-30 lead.
"It seemed like a bit of an uplift when Chris came in and started dropping dimes all over the field," Byrd said.
Sonnenberg is no stranger to success. He completed 114 of 164 passes for 17 TDs and 1,363 yards in the last four games in 2019, including a performance against Ferrum in which he threw for 393 yards and six TDs while completing 21 of 27 passes.
On Friday, Sonnenberg felt he could make an impact against the Yellow Jackets based on what he saw from their defense while Mathis was in the game, and he was glad he got the chance to execute for his team and provide a spark.
"I feel I've got the ability to throw the ball down the field, and I think [that first drive] boosted us offensively and defensively, to show that we have movement in the passing game," Sonnenberg said.
Defensively, the Hornets made a couple of big plays in the passing game. After intercepting a pass that deflected off a R-MC receiver, Jared Hunt returned it 51 yards to set up a 5-yard Byrd TD run that made it 14-10 with 3:38 to go in the second quarter. Pridget returned his pickoff for a score 74 seconds later to give SU a 17-14 lead.
But there wasn't a whole lot SU could do against R-MC's rushing attack, which produced its 336 yards on 54 attempts. The Yellow Jackets did this even though starting running back Justin DeLeon (seven carries, 41 yards) did not have a carry after his 19-yard TD run opened the scoring with 56 seconds left in the first quarter.
The 6-foot, 196-pound Egbers (15 of-25 passing, 19 rushing attempts) had an eight-yard TD run with 37 seconds left in the first half one play after his 30-yard run to give the Yellow Jackets a 20-17 lead at the break.
In the second half, Egbers seemed almost unstoppable when he chose to run either immediately or after a slight delay after taking shotgun snaps, as he piled up 131 of his rushing yards, including a 25-yarder in which he basically went in untouched for a TD to make it 27-24 R-MC with 8:54 left in the third quarter.
"[Egbers] is a really good player, and anytime you've got a quarterback run, you plus-one the defense in the run game. You get a numbers advantage," said Yoder, who also praised the effectiveness of the Yellow Jackets' passing game. "The quarterback made some special plays. He's a really good player. They obviously called on him in clutch moments."
Egbers also carried the ball five times on the 14-play, 67-yard drive that put R-MC up 38-31 with 9:59 left in the game. Egbers capped it with a one-yard TD pass to David Wallis (seven catches, 52 yards), then threw a two-point conversion pass to Joseph Marinella.
Though it was hardly an ideal performance for SU's defense, Pridget's interception return TD was definitely a highlight. On Senior Night, the two-time All-ODAC selection tied Dionte Beatty (2005-08) for second in school history with 11 career interceptions.
"On the first drive, I dropped [an interception], and on the sideline the team told me I owed them one," Pridget said. "I stayed deep, I was reading the quarterback, he overthrew his receiver, and I was right there at the right time."
Yoder said Pridget was in the zone before the game.
"I saw him before the game [during the Senior Night ceremony] when it was announced he had 10 for his career, and I just said to him, 'Are you going to get 11?' He said, 'Maybe 11 or 12,'" Yoder recalled. "That [INT and TD] was pretty awesome."
Yoder also liked what he saw from the run game (22 yards per game, 1.2 yards per carry coming into Friday), which was fueled in part by an offensive line that features two freshmen in right tackle Daniel Munoz and center Noah Temme.
Byrd's 51-yard TD run to start the second half scoring was stunning to say the least, because he burst through a huge opening up the middle on fourth-and-2 from the 49 after SU had taken a timeout just prior to it. Byrd was also untouched on his 68-yard TD run.
"Typically we've been a pass first, and we kind of get you with the run when you try to play pass [defense] too much," Yoder said. "I hope everyone in the stadium knew we were going to run it on those two [Byrd TD] plays. They had eight, nine guys in the box and we still housed it on them. That makes me feel good for those guys up front."
Though there a number of positives, Yoder said there's no question that SU needs to be better for next Friday's rematch with Bridgewater. The Hornets lost to the Eagles 27-21 on the road on Feb. 27, and the Hornets will return to the Jopson Athletic Complex in a game that counts toward the ODAC standings.
"Did we play 60 complete minutes? No," Yoder said. "You need to to beat a quality opponent, which is what we played tonight. There were some really good things, but we came up short."
R-MC went up 52-31 with 2:34 left. Butler closed the scoring with a one-yard TD catch with 1:04 left.
Also for the Hornets, Jake Wallace had nine catches for 55 yards, Ben Burgan had 13 tackles and Mason Caldwell had 11 tackles and one sack. Caldwell also had a seven-yard run for a first down when he caught a snap out of punt formation, which led to Byrd's 51-yard TD run four plays later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.