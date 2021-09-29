WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University (SU) is ramping up its renovations of Bridgeforth Field with a plan to convert the baseball diamond into a full-blown baseball stadium.
Mitch Moore, senior vice president at SU, told the Winchester Parks and Recreation Advisory Board on Monday night the stadium would include the baseball field, press box, bleachers and more — "the whole kit and caboodle."
Moore compared the proposed Bridgeforth conversion to what James Madison University (JMU) did with its football field. Originally built in 1975 with a capacity of approximately 5,200, the university in Harrisonburg did a $90 million renovation of the facility from 2009 to 2011 that increased its capacity to 24,877 and added a larger scoreboard, 17 fan suites, a club lounge and increased stadium lighting.
JMU's football facility is called Bridgeforth Stadium. However, it doesn't appear likely that Winchester will also have a Bridgeforth Stadium because Moore said SU is looking into the possibility of selling the naming rights for the facility. He told the Parks and Rec board that local members of the Bridgeforth family are "thrilled" with the prospect.
Bridgeforth Field is located in Jim Barnett Park. It can accommodate approximately 1,200 fans and has served as the home diamond for Handley High School, Shenandoah University, Valley League Baseball's Winchester Royals and the Winchester Baseball league.
In March 2020, SU formalized an agreement with the city of Winchester that gave the university management rights of Jim Barnett Park's Bridgeforth and Rotary baseball diamonds for 40 years. In exchange, SU agreed to renovate the two fields along with a pair or other baseball diamonds in the park, Bodie Grim and Henkel Harris fields.
Work on Bodie Grim and Henkel Harris began last autumn and was completed earlier this year. Bodie Grim is now the home field for Handley High School’s baseball team and Henkel Harris is home to Handley’s softball team.
Bridgeforth and Rotary will become the designated home fields for SU’s baseball and softball squads. Those two diamonds will also be used by the Winchester Baseball youth league and Valley League Baseball.
Renovations to Bridgeforth and Rotary began on Aug. 1, when SU formally assumed management of the fields. Moore said on Monday that "tremendous progress" has been made and he hopes the initial improvements, not counting Bridgeforth's conversion to a stadium, will be completed by Dec. 1.
Bodie Grim Field's upgrades included new bleachers and batting cages, a new playing surface, extended dugouts, a press box, concrete pads, a new scoreboard and fencing, and a walkway connecting it to Bridgeforth. Henkel Harris Field got an improved playing surface, a refurbished batting cage, warm-up bullpens for pitchers and a new scoreboard.
Renovations to Bodie Grim and Henkel Harris cost SU nearly $600,000, Moore has said, while the originally envisioned Bridgeforth and Rotary work will cost the school an estimated $4 million. Moore provided no estimate of the cost to turn Bridgeforth Field into a baseball stadium.
The university paid the first $350,000 for the Bodie Grim and Henkel Harris projects, and will now keep 100% of concession sales from Bridgeforth and Rotary until it recoups $250,000 in project costs. Afterward, the university will give 35% of all Bridgeforth and Rotary concession sales to the city to make up for the revenue Jim Barnett Park will lose by sacrificing its ability to rent those two fields to private users.
In addition to the field improvements, SU also pledged to pay $25,000 to establish a youth sports program for children from economically disadvantaged families in Winchester.
Valley Health Stadium sounds good, they have the $$$$$$$$.
Winchester Medical Center's profits since Y2K.
2000 $11,917,127
2001 $ 4,262,944
2002 $25,868,766
2003 $35,113,921
2004 $46,711,931
2005 $54,346,679
2006 $57,422,789
2007 $66,617,961
2008 $ 9,500,911
2009 $53,757,390
2010 $53,104,420
2011 $62,029,246
2012 $50,522,325
2013
2014
2015 $71,439,119
2016 $58,416,060
2017
2018 $78,884,579
2019 $29,826,256
