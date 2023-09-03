WINCHESTER — Championship teams find a way to execute at a high level when it matters the most, and a Shenandoah University team that has designs on its first Old Dominion Athletic Conference title executed at a high level repeatedly in big moments in its home opener.
Methodist University — which never led — hounded the Hornets all afternoon on a hot Saturday at Shentel Stadium. But SU finally put the Monarchs away with Melvin Irby's 28-yard interception return for a touchdown that put the final points on the board in a 44-29 victory.
The 100th victory for SU since the program restarted football in 2000 also included the Hornets blocking a 25-yard field goal attempt that would have given MU a one-point lead in the second quarter; stuffing Methodist running back Keyshaun Pete just short of the goal line on the final play of the first half to maintain a 16-7 lead; Andre Jackson returning a kickoff 91 yards to make it 23-14 after the Monarchs converted an SU fumble into a touchdown; and Keyshawn Wilder intercepting a pass on first down from the SU 40 and returning it 36 yards to the Monarch 34, which led to a Hornets' touchdown that made it 37-21 with 10:19 left.
It wasn't a perfect day for SU — the Hornets turned it over three times and missed a 31-yard field goal — but they came together to beat Methodist for the seventh straight time in their series.
"We played as a team today, which is huge," SU junior quarterback Steven Hugney said. "I think we can be a lot better, and I think we can get there. We've got a long way to go, but I'm really happy with how we're meshing as a team right now."
Outside of two fumbles in Monarch territory, SU's offense was impressive. (The other turnover came on a muffed return of a MU kickoff, which followed a safety to end the first quarter that put SU up 9-7. MU punter Samuel Andre couldn't collect a bounced snap in the end zone and kicked it while it was on the ground in the end zone.)
The Hornets only punted twice and meshed their passing and running attacks nicely, with Hugney connecting on 17 of 24 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns, both to senior Broden Domenico (20 yards to open the scoring just 1:34 into the game, and nine yards to make it 30-21 with 13 minutes left). Domenico (seven catches for 68 yards) was one of seven SU players who caught passes.
The Hornets were even better on the ground, with three backs receiving between seven and 11 attempts and recording 52 to 75 yards and two total TDs. Overall, SU averaged 6.5 carries on its 30 attempts for 194 yards.
"We were able to run the football effectively, and we were able to hit big plays in the passing game," SU head coach Scott Yoder said. "What we did all day long offensively is we kept their defense in conflict. If they were committed to the run, we were able to take advantage of those open spaces [for passes]. And when they maybe weren't adding a hat to the box, we were able to run pretty well."
Domenico showed that he'll be tough to handle in the slot this year. He created strong separation from the defense for some big catches and showed some elusiveness in open space on his first touchdown, making a couple of players miss tackles after catching a screen pass to the right. The senior came into this season with just two career receptions.
"Broden's been a really good player for a long time," Yoder said. "We've known he's had this in him for awhile."
Both the defense and special teams did their part to give the Hornets' some breathing room to work with.
Wilder (seven tackles) came off the left edge to block Samuel's 22-yard field goal attempt with 12:03 left in the second quarter. SU extended its lead to 16-7 on a nine-yard TD by AJ Maxwell (seven carries, 52 yards) at the 7:45 mark of that period.
The Monarchs were in a position to make it a two-point game again when they started from their own 25 after recovering a fumble with 5:34 left in the half and drove 73 yards in 12 plays to the SU 2. After taking their final timeout with 17 seconds left, the Monarchs chose to put the ball in hands of their best player in Pete, who had 24 carries for 101 yards and two TDs rushing and 56 yards on seven catches for a TD.
Pete tried the left side of the line, but sophomore linebacker Matt Conroy — whose 22 tackles (11 solo) on Saturday are second for a single game in school history — forced Pete inside, grabbed him, then got help from his teammates to force Pete to the ground inches from the end zone.
SU ranked sixth nationally last year in red zone defense by allowing only 19 scores (15 touchdowns, four field goals) in 36 opportunities, and the two holds that the Hornets had in the first half kept the Monarchs playing catch-up in the second half.
"That was huge," said senior defensive end Ethan Brown (four tackles, one interception) of the goal-line stop. "We take pride in our red zone defense. We're a brick wall down there."
After Brandon Bullins — who broke the school record for passing yards on Saturday (he now has 9,113) by completing 31 of 54 passes for 254 yards, two TDs and three interceptions — connected with KJ Hicklin for a 12-yard TD pass to make it 16-14, MU had a chance to stop SU for the third straight possession and take the lead.
The Monarchs got the ball back quickly, but only because Jackson flew through their kickoff coverage for a 91-yard touchdown, with the third of Scott Martin's six extra points making it 23-14 with 3:49 left in the third quarter. The senior took the ball on the left side, burst through a seam at the 25, then had plenty of downfield blocking to help him go the rest of the way. Based on SU's record book, it appears to be the first Hornet kickoff return TD since Jalen Hudson brought one back against Guilford in 2017.
"I just had to believe in my blockers, and everybody did their job," said Jackson, a standout wide receiver who had four career kickoff returns prior to Saturday. "I had to do my part and score for them. It was a pretty good hole."
The two squads exchanged touchdowns on the next two possessions, but the Hornets' defense then helped SU take firm control of the game. The combination of SU's pressure (four sacks, including two by senior Jordan Heap) and outstanding coverage by the secondary clearly made Bullins uncomfortable at times.
On first down at the SU 40 with just over 11 minutes remaining, Bullins went through at least two different options before deciding to throw. By that point SU had pushed the MU offensive line back toward Bullins, and he couldn't step into his pass. Wilder stepped in front of a receiver to intercept the ball and returned it from the SU 30 to the Monarch 34. Three plays later, Aidan Metzger (nine carries, 75 yards) ran the ball in from 18 yards out for a 37-21 lead.
With the score 37-29, Irby iced the game by surging toward a throw to the left into traffic for an interception return TD. This came after SU tackled Bullins for no gain on first down and pressured him into an incompletion on second.
"We were not going to come out here and pitch a shutout against [Bullins]," Yoder said. "He's seen too much football. And Pete is a monster who just runs so hard. But at key times, we were able to make a play, get a stop, make a turnover, just get [Bullins] uncomfortable."
Yoder will take the win, but it was a little too close for comfort. One of SU's two punts came on its last possession, a six-play, 15-yard drive that ended with Methodist getting the ball back with 2:09 left on its own 20. Yoder said not only can the fumbles not happen (one came on a handoff), but he also wanted to see SU finish strong after taking over with 4:06 left at its own 33.
"We've got to close that game out," Yoder said. "We've got to get that [second] first down and just drive it home and finish. I know our defense is going to make plays, and I know we did, but we've got to eliminate the turnovers and finish those drives, and maybe it's not as tight at the end.
"But I love the team win. We knew it was going to be hot today and we were going to be tired, and our kids have a great attitude in these types of games. They know they have to pay the price, and that allows them to have success in these situations."
Linebackers Liban Ferry (11) and DeMarcus Perry (10) also had double-digit tackles for SU, with Ferry adding a sack. Keshawn Toran had 11 carries for 57 yards.
The Hornets are off next week and are next in action on Sept. 17 at home against Maryville.
