WINCHESTER — Recent Shenandoah University pharmacy school graduate Mearg Tarekeis is competing for the heart of Matt James on ABC’s popular dating reality show, “The Bachelor.”
The premise of the show involves a single bachelor who starts the season with a dating pool of 32 women competing for his love. With each episode “the bachelor” must narrow down the number of women chasing after his heart. The show typically ends in some expectation of a marriage proposal.
The first episode of the show’s 25th season aired Jan. 4 with Tareke, also known on the show as Magi. Episodes air weekly on Monday at 8 p.m. Tareke was introduced on the first episode, but has yet to get much screen time with James.
Tareke, who graduated from SU’s pharmacy program in 2019, is also a model and currently works as a pharmacist.
She grew up in a small village in Ethiopia and eventually moved to the United States.
She now runs a nonprofit called Walk with Me that supplies shoes to girls in her hometown in Ethiopia.
