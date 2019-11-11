WINCHESTER — The deadline to enroll in Medicare’s prescription drug program, commonly called Medicare Part D, is Dec. 7.
Choosing the right plan can be difficult because the program offers more than two dozen different plans and the deductibles and premiums can vary widely.
To help seniors choose the best plan, students and staff with Shenandoah University’s School of Pharmacy will offer help from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Bernard J. Dunn School of Pharmacy on the Winchester Medical Center campus.
The consultation is free and no appointments are necessary.
The SU School of Pharmacy has been offering the free Medicare Part D enrollment event for several years with SU faculty overseeing the graduate students. It’s a popular service with local seniors who know that choosing the wrong Medicare Part D can be a costly mistake.
Seniors will be able to sit down with a pharmacist and go over the plans for the coming year. The students will also help enter the necessary information into the website medicare.gov.
On Wednesday, bring your newest Medicare card and your medication list — or put your bottles into a bag and bring them with you. The pharmacists will review all the medications.
The Bernard J. Dunn School of Pharmacy is at 1775 N. Sector Court on the Winchester Medical Center campus. The School of Pharmacy is in the Health Professions Building, the first left from the WMC exit off Va. 37. Students will help direct people to the event.
If you have any questions, call 540-678-4364.
