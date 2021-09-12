ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — It was another rocky passing performance for North Carolina Wesleyan College.
The Shenandoah University football team tied the school record it set in its last trip to N.C. Wesleyan in 2019 with five interceptions, and the Hornets rushed for 223 yards in a 30-21 non-conference win on Saturday.
“Nice, gutty win on the road,” SU head coach Scott Yoder said. “I thought our defense did a great job of creating turnovers and helping us find a way to a good win on the road. Just a good effort all the way around.”
Rashadeen Byrd Jr. picked up 132 of those rushing yards on 31 carries for the Hornets (2-0), who took the lead for good on the last of Patrick Ritchie’s three field goals, a 20-yarder with 6:44 left, that made it 23-21.
Two plays later, Quante Redd picked off Bishops quarterback Storm Yarborough (17 of 25, 251 yards, three touchdowns, four interceptions) for the third time to give the Hornets the ball back at the Shenandoah 48.
On third-and-11 at the NCWC 43 with just over three minutes remaining, senior Zack Mathis — inserted into the game midway through the third quarter — connected with classmate Brant Butler for a 33-yard gain. Byrd scored the game-winning touchdown on a one-yard run with 53 seconds remaining.
Keyshawn Wilder had two interceptions and David Agyei and Ben Burgan each also had one for SU. Alex Stack threw the other interception for the Bishops (0-2).
The game was knotted at 14-14 at the half. Scoring the touchdowns were Butler (12-yard pass from Steven Hugney with 6:11 left in the first quarter to make it 7-7) and Gary Garlic (13-yard run with 2:57 left in the second quarter to tie the game again).
Mason Caldwell had nine total tackles, including four for loss and two sacks, for the Hornets. SU had 10 tackles for a loss of 28 yards and the Bishops managed only 69 yards on 29 rushing attempts.
For SU, Hugney went 7 of 16 for 72 yards, one touchdown and one interception and rushed for 39 yards on seven carries. Mathis was 5 of 7 for 72 yards.
Shenandoah opens Old Dominion Athletic Conference play on the road next Saturday in a 1 p.m. game at Hampden-Sydney.
