WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University is planning a week’s worth of events to celebrate the legacy of civil rights pioneer Martin Luther King Jr.
On Monday, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, SU will host its annual Service of Remembrance from 4 to 5 p.m. According to information released by the university, the event will feature “readings and prayers from a number of faith traditions, as well as music and the sharing of King’s writings.
The service, which is free and open to the public, will also include musical performances of “Strum” by Jonathan Toomer, Signe Mortensen, Jaylon Hayes-Keller and John Keane and “Elegy for a King” by Jan Marie Leman, and a presentation from Shenandoah alumnus Carl Rush, equity coordinator for Winchester Public Schools.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Monday’s Service of Remembrance will be conducted virtually via the free Zoom videoconferencing service. For a link to stream the event, visit su.edu/mlk.
Also on Monday, Shenandoah University is encouraging the community to honor King’s legacy of helping others by crafting blankets for Project Linus, a national nonprofit that donates handmade blankets to children who are seriously ill, traumatized or otherwise in need. The blankets require no sewing and can be created at home using about 2 yards of fleece. A complete list of materials and instructions are available at su.edu/mlk.
The holiday celebration continues on Thursday with free presentations from two acclaimed children’s authors. Barry Wittenstein, writer of “A Place to Land: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Speech That Inspired a Nation,” will speak from 10 to 11 a.m., and Bryan Collier, co-author and illustrator of “Martin’s Big Words,” will speak from 1 to 2 p.m. The public is invited to view the author presentations via Zoom, but advance registration is required. To sign up, visit su.edu/mlk.
King was a Black minister from Atlanta who guided America’s civil rights movement from 1955 until he was assassinated on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee, at the age of 39.
For more information abut Shenandoah University’s commemorations of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, email Jana Mangubat at jmanguba@su.edu.
