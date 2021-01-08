WINCHESTER — A day after rioters seized the U.S. Capitol, temporarily stopping Congress from counting Electoral College votes certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, Shenandoah University President Tracy Fitzsimmons issued an online statement condeming the violence.
“Yesterday, the citizen-rioters seizing our Capitol crossed over that line into the land of anarchy in a very visible way,” Fitzsimmons wrote. “The problem comes in the crossing of that line, and in everything that helped that mob to get there.”
The protesters, urged on by President Donald Trump during a rally near the White House on Wednesday, headed to the Capitol, where they broke through police barriers, smashed windows and paraded through the halls, sending lawmakers into hiding, The Associated Press reported. They ransacked the building and took over the House and Senate chambers. They waved Trump, American and Confederate flags. Outside, they scaled the walls and balconies. They also charged at journalists, smashing camera equipment and turning a camera cord into a tied noose. “Murder the Media” was written on a Capitol door.
“The weakness is not in our democracy, but in the hearts and minds of those who vandalized the Capitol, who ruthlessly attacked others, and who interrupted democracy at work by threatening the lives of our legislators and the Capitol Police,” Fitzsimmons said.
She said democracy allows for voiced disappointment, “even for sore losers.”
“Finger-pointing, hate-speech, scapegoating, unbounded presidential power…. did anyone really believe that it would lead to nothing?” she asked. “Shame on all of us for every time we stayed silent when we knew better, for every time that we mindlessly forwarded a politically-hyped email or TikTok without checking its veracity, for every time we rejected being friends with someone from another political persuasion, for every time we decided to stay in our own echo-chamber and get our news from only one news source.”
She said the value of shouting “ENOUGH” is needed from all leaders when lines such as this have been crossed. She praised Republicans and Democrats who said “ENOUGH” on Wednesday.
“It is a battle cry of all who value democracy in the face of a siege,” she said. “This is a time for justice for all of America, because an attack on the U.S. Capitol is an attack on all Americans.”
Fitzsimmons ended her statement with a response to a rioter who left a note in a congressional office that said “we will not back down.”
“I want to say the following: Beware the college-aged students and teenagers across this country: THEY WILL NOT BACK DOWN either. And their voices and collective action will drown out any damage that you have done,” she said.
On Thursday afternoon, SU held a virtual event that gave its campus community and alumni a place to process what happened on Wednesday at the Capitol. Forty-five people attended the virtual gathering.
SU Student Government Association President Julia Baum said she’s from Northern Virginia and has friends and family who work and live in Washington, D.C.
“This really hit home for me,” Baum said. “I know for students, we’re feeling very tense right now. Our democracy is in a very fragile state, and it’s completely understandable to be worried and anxious about where we go from here.”
She added that it’s difficult to process everything going on in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and encouraged students to take advantage of school resources available to them, such as counseling services or talking with school administrators.
Baum said she noticed that many SU students on social media were reflecting on the difference in how protesters who stormed the Capitol were treated and how Black Lives Matters protesters were treated at protests last summer.
“Why were these protesters given a little more leniency?” she asked. “The police weren’t as violent toward these protesters as they were with the Black Lives Matter protests back in June, and I think that’s sparked a lot of conversations of inequity in our country.”
Baum said she thinks a lot of SU students are saddened over recent events at the Capitol. Personally, she is embarrassed for the U.S.
“We’re the United States of America. We’re supposed to be a role model,” she said. “We’re not upholding the standards that we set on other countries.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.