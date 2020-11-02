WINCHESTER — Put on a set of virtual reality (VR) goggles and suddenly before you is a life-like digital depiction of Benjamin Franklin, who is talking about the importance and need for a Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia in 1787.
The developing VR project, called "The Great Experiment," is a collaboration between Shenandoah University's history and VR design programs in conjunction with the Shenandoah Center for immersive Learning (SCiL). Students, historians, computer scientists, virtual reality and audio engineers as well as media directors and producers are among those taking part in the project.
On Thursday, SU had a soft launch for the project, with a small group of guests invited to put on a VR headshot and experience the Founding Fathers debate the Constitution.
SU Provost Adrienne Bloss was one of those who gave it a try.
"You feel like you're sitting in the room," Bloss said of the VR experience. "It feels like a whole new way to understand what people were actually thinking back then."
The Founding Fathers depicted in the VR experience are voiced by professional actors using scripts prepared by project historians.
The project is expected to be complete by June 1, said J.J. Ruscella, executive director of SCiL and associate professor of theater.
Five stages are being developed for the VR experience. The first allows participants to view the debates at the Constitutional Convention. Eventually, participants will be able to embed themselves in an avatar to debate contemporary issues and the Constitution with other participants. One issue that will be debated includes the need for an electoral college, which determines the winner of a U.S. presidential election. A candidate needs at least 270 electoral votes to win.
Some have called for the electoral college to be abolished and replaced with the national popular vote.
Kevin Hardwick, a history professor at James Madison University who is working with SU history professor Warren Hofstra on the VR project, noted how contentious the debate about the electoral college was during the Constitutional Convention.
SU's VR project wouldn't take sides on the debate, Hardwick said. It will merely help facilitate understanding of the process that gave birth to the electoral college.
Faculty hope to see the VR experience widely used in college and high school classrooms once it is complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.