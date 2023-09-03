WINCHESTER — The beginning of the semester brings a great deal of excitement on college campuses.
Students take on new classes. Friends reunite after the long summer break. Sporting events and club meetings resume.
It's also the beginning of "The Red Zone," the six-week period between the first day of classes and Thanksgiving break during which 50% of on-campus sexual assaults occur.
According to the National Center on Safe Supportive Learning Environments, freshmen and transfer students are most vulnerable to assaults during this time.
"I think it's, like, that newness," said Dahlia Ashford, assistant dean for inclusion, diversity and equity at Shenandoah University. "... I think that's one of the reasons why it's the first six weeks. Because everybody's so new."
SU's [Not Just] Women's Center, which offers peer support and other resources for students, set up its annual information table in the Brandt Student Center last week to raise awareness about the heightened risk students may face during the first six weeks of the semester. Peer mentors from the center shared safety precautions, like traveling in pairs and keeping a close eye on drinks at social events.
"It's important because, especially for our new students, there's always that fear and that thought that, 'Oh, it'll never happen to me.' But it very much can, and I think bringing awareness to the issue early and while it's most occurring can help people feel seen, and especially those new students, be reminded to stay safe and to, you know, maybe not be as trusting as they might want to be in the beginning of their first year of college," said Katelyn Rundell, an SU senior and peer mentor for the [Not Just] Women's Center.
Those who stopped by the table were also invited to write down a "red flag" one might experience in an intimate relationship, such as manipulation, isolation from friends and family and lying. These "red flags" were written on actual red flags which will be displayed on SU's quad as part of the Red Flag Campaign Display.
The goal is to help people recognize the signs of dating violence so that they can speak up when they see it, either in their own relationships or those of their peers.
"People can, you know, visually see because someone may have experienced and it's, 'Oh, that's what my partner is doing. ... Maybe I need to talk to somebody,'" said Ashford.
Sexual assaults on college campuses have been a conversation for a long time now. According to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN), women between ages 18-24 are at an elevated risk of sexual violence. Among college students, both undergraduate and graduate, 13% experience rape or sexual assault on campus, 26.4% of female and 6.8% of male undergraduate students experience rape or sexual assault on campus and 23.1% of transgender, queer or gender nonconforming students have experienced sexual assault.
"I think it's important to advocate for this topic specifically because even though it's kind of expected, it is never, ever deserved," said Rundell. "And everyone has the right to feel safe in their learning environment and their home."
