WINCHESTER — Five teams of Shenandoah University students went swimming with the sharks Thursday to pitch what they hoped would be the greatest products ever conceived for seniors.
It was part of a just-for-fun event called Senior Shark Tank at the Winchester Senior Center, located in Jim Barnett Park's War Memorial Building. About 30 clients of Seniors First (formerly the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging) were given an overview of five merchandise concepts developed by Shenandoah University (SU) students and voted on their favorites.
"These are hypothetical inventions, products, apps designed to help older adults maintain their independence, age in place and live longer in their own homes," said Scott King, an SU psychology professor whose students came up with the Senior Shark Tank pitches.
Each Seniors First client was given 10 poker chips to vote for their favorite products. They could either spread the chips around or go all in for a single concept.
Senior Shark Tank took place over two days, with the first five teams of SU students pitching their products on Tuesday. The winner that day was an app concept called Golden Age Gourmet, a delivery service for healthy food items.
"Seniors could pick their favorite healthy options and then a not-for-profit kitchen would cook it and deliver it," King said of Golden Age Gourmet. "It's sort of like Meals on Wheels but with more choices. But it's all hypothetical so we don't have to think that much about who's going to pay for it."
The first fantasy product unveiled during Senior Shark Tank's second round on Thursday was called Radian, a device that would cost $55 and automatically sort and dispense daily prescription medications.
"Radian knows you like the palm of your hand," said SU junior Kayla Stephenson, who pitched the automated pill dispenser with classmates Martina Schianchi, a senior, and Kamryn Kelly, a junior. "Much like a soap dispenser, when you put your hand under the Radian, it will identify who you are and disperse your medication for you."
Up next was the mind-reading wheelchair, which would be custom made for each person in order to minimize body sores and pressure on the pelvis. The wheelchair's premier feature would be a camera linked to sensors in a user's hat so it could automatically go to any location where the person locks their eyes.
The third fantasy product was called Nightlock, which would function like a video doorbell but instead would be mounted outside a customer's bedroom. The user would have a video screen next to his or her bed that links to the wireless camera outside the bedroom door, and could then choose whether to unlock the door based on who wants in. The intent of the $39.99 device is to reduce the number of people who barge into a senior's room when he or she is trying to sleep.
Product No. 4 was a GPS system built into shopping carts that people could rent for $2 each time they go to a store. The system's onboard computer would know the location of every product in a store, and could guide a shopper to the appropriate destination once he or she types in a product name or scans a shopping list.
The fifth and final pitch was for The Smartest Fridge. The refrigerator, which could be purchased outright for $2,000 or paid off over the course of a year in $166 monthly installments, would monitor the condition of food stored inside and automatically dispose of any spoiled, moldy or expired items. It would also include a built-in electronic cookbook and links to popular food-delivery services like DoorDash or Grubhub.
After all five pitches were made, the SU students collected the poker chips the seniors had used to vote for their favorite products. The winner with 24.5% of the chips was Radian, the automated pill dispenser.
There was no prize for winning, and the Seniors First clients can't buy any of the non-existent products they heard about on Thursday, but that doesn't mean Senior Shark Tank ended on an anti-climatic note.
King said his SU students have hosted several recent fundraisers for Seniors First, including a paintball tournament, a raffle, a special movie screening at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and more. Thanks to the money raised at those events, the group from SU was able to present Seniors First with a donation of $1,756.
Seniors First is a nonprofit organization based in Front Royal that provides enrichment and socialization opportunities for elderly clients in Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah, Warren and Page counties. Allison Mondell, director of development for Seniors First, said the agency currently has openings in its senior centers, where lunch and activities are provided four days a week. To learn more about enrolling yourself or a loved one, visit seniorsfirst.info or call 540-635-7141.
