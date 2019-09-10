WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University is ranked 263rd out of 399 national colleges and universities in U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 Best Colleges rankings
The rankings were released Monday.
Last year, SU ranked 215th out of 311 universities. Since then, U.S. News & World Report has added 88 schools to the list.
This is the third year SU has been considered in the national ranking system.
SU tied for the No. 263 spot with eight other schools — Daemen College, New Mexico State University, Old Dominion University, University of Alabama-Huntsville, University of Alaska-Fairbanks, University of Missouri-Kansas City, University of North Dakota and University of South Dakota.
From 2017 to 2018, SU moved up in its ranking by eight slots.
Included in the ranking is an overall scoring system of 100 points. SU’s score increased one point from 2018, earning a 29/100 score this year.
Schools included in the rankings “offer a full range of undergraduate majors, plus master’s and doctoral programs, and emphasize faculty research or award professional practice doctorates,” according to U.S. News & World Report.
Factors considered include a school’s ability to retain and graduate students, graduation rate performance, social mobility, class size, faculty salary, expert opinion, financial resources, student performance and alumni giving.
Shenandoah University Provost Adrienne Bloss said rankings don’t encompass everything about a university.
“Rankings, while providing a glimpse into a school’s reputation, do not reflect all that Shenandoah University offers, including the diversity of our programs — from pharmacogenomics to esports — and the experiences students receive both in the classroom and abroad,” she said in a university-issued statement.
Princeton University was No. 1 in the 2020 rankings.
Virginia schools that ranked in the top 100 national universities were the University of Virginia, 28th; College of William and Mary, 40th; and Virginia Tech, 74th.
The complete rankings are available online at www.usnews.com/best-colleges.
