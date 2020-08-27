WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University is reporting nine cases of coronavirus on its main campus in Winchester, less than a week after students started moving in.
In-person classes at the private university started Monday. In March, the university closed to in-person instruction over coronavirus concerns.
SU is among numerous Virginia universities to launch COVID-19 dashboards to track infections as students return to campus for the fall semester.
For instance, Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond released its first set of COVID-19 data on Aug. 20, with 36 cases. As of Monday, VCU was reporting 72 total cases — 59 students and 13 employees, according to The Associated Press. VCU’s number of cases outpaces other Virginia universities that have testing data available.
SU reported its COVID-19 cases for the first time on Monday through its online dashboard, which updates by noon each Monday to show cases associated with five university locations and online. Reported cases indicate the location where the student or staff member spends most of their time.
“We prepared all summer for this and we knew that we would have COVID-19 cases in our university family,” SU’s Senior Vice President Mitch Moore said in a statement sent to The Star. “Our proactive approach to symptom tracking and testing our residential students caught these particular cases early. This shows our commitment not only to our students, but to the Winchester community to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”
As students moved onto campus last week, each was required to take a coronavirus test and quarantine in their rooms until they received their results.
The nine cases reported on SU’s main campus occurred between Aug. 17 and Sunday. The nine individuals are all asymptomatic and were discovered during the university’s pre-entry testing. The individuals are in isolation rooms on campus, the university told The Star on Wednesday.
In addition to the main campus, the dashboard tracks SU’s health professions building and its downtown Winchester buildings. The dashboard also tracks SU’s locations in Loudoun and Fairfax as well as those participating in remote and online-only learning.
SU’s main campus is its only location to date with recently reported COVID-19 cases.
“We share this data because when we know more, we can do more, and with better information, we will make better decisions,” the university says on its dashboard web page.
SU had 15 positive, self-reported COVID-19 cases occur away from university locations between March and Aug. 16.
SU officials said they are prepared to switch any class to online-only at any time for the safety of students, faculty and the community.
University said there isn’t an exact number of cases it is relying on to determine if it needs to close for in-person instruction. Making that decision will depend on the location of the cases and whether the infection spread has been contained, in concert with local and state health officials.
SU may continue testing about 10% to 20% of the campus population periodically throughout the year. The frequency is still being determined.
On Tuesday, the university announced that it is offering free COVID-19 testing to full-time, undergraduate commuter students who attend classes in the Winchester area.
Students also are expected to report their health symptoms on a daily basis through a new university app, Shenandoah Go. Students who fail to follow this procedure will be removed from a classroom and subject to discipline under SU’s student code of conduct.
Students must also wear masks indoors and practice social distancing when possible. Students who fail to comply will be subject to discipline.
SU’s dashboard can be found at https://www.su.edu/covid/covid-19-dashboard/.
For students who were “required to quarantine in their rooms”, there sure were a lot of them at Sheetz, Starbucks, and Martins during the first few days they were back on campus. My gut tells me they are telling the citizens of Winchester one thing and their students something else.
