The Shenandoah University Rocket League team defeated Humber College three games to two and DePaul University three games to one in two best-of-5 series last week in PlayVS action. SU is now 8-6, Humber is 7-7 and DePaul is 8-6.
The next matches for the Rocket League team will be in the Mid Atlantic Esports Conference competition at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The Rocket League team was the only SU esports program to compete last week as the season has wrapped up for most other competitions.
Following the conclusion of the competitive season, Shenandoah University will host an esports summer camp sponsored by GHS Esports Solutions for youth ages 10-18 beginning in June. More information can be found at ghsesports.com.
To watch all SU esports competition, tune in to the Shenandoah Esports page on twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/shenandoahesports. For more information on the SU Esports Program or about the Esports Arena, visit https://www.su.edu/esports/.
