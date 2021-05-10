The Shenandoah University Rocket League team defeated Hood College and Catholic University three games to zero in two best-of-5 series last week in Mid-Atlantic Esports Conference action. The Hornets and Hood are each 4-2 and Catholic is 0-5.
This ended the MAEC regular season and secured SU a spot in the playoffs as the No. 2 seed. The MAEC playoffs will take place Friday through Sunday at the DMV Spring Summit.
Following the conclusion of the competitive season, Shenandoah University will host an esports summer camp sponsored by GHS Esports Solutions for youth ages 10-18 years old beginning in June. More information can be found at ghsesports.com.
To watch all SU esports competition, tune in to the Shenandoah Esports page on twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/shenandoahesports. For more information on the SU Esports Program or about the Esports Arena, visit https://www.su.edu/esports/.
